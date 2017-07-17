Open Links In New Tab
July 17, 2017, 11:30 AM
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft is launching a dedicated LinkedIn app for Windows 10  —  Microsoft is bringing one of its LinkedIn goals to life today with the launch of a dedicated LinkedIn app for Windows 10.  The software giant finalized its $26 billion acquisition of LinkedIn more than six months ago …
Matthew Miller / ZDNet:
HTC unveils HTC Alexa app for HTC U11 in the US to bring hands-free Amazon Alexa support; the app also allows users to listen to Amazon Music and Audible books  —  Throughout the history of HTC, it has been known to be the first to bring various technologies and features to the smartphone world.
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
New line of IBM Z mainframes offer pervasive, full-time encryption to hinder data breaches  —  Big Blue announced that its latest IBM Z mainframe computer will be able to encrypt all of the data in an enterprise all of the time, bringing encryption to everything from cloud services to databases.
Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
Google Maps for Android now displays a graph showing the best time of day to travel to your destination  —  Google is always adding something new to Maps, but not everyone gets the new stuff at the same time.  Right now, it looks like Google has added a nifty travel time graph to directions …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
UK startup WaveOptics raises $16M Series B for its waveguide-based optics for AR devices  —  WaveOptics, a UK startup that builds waveguide-based optics — technology based on hologram physics and photonic crystals — for augmented reality hardware, has raised $16 million (£12 million) …

BBC:
The BBC's Doctor Who casts its first female Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, succeeding Peter Capaldi, who will leave during the Christmas special episode

New York Times:
President Trump was good-humored with reporters on Air Force One for an hour, in stark contrast to how he treats the news media in public

Columbia Journalism Review:
Documentary filmmaker Errol Morris on the value of listening to interviewees and why he thinks it is a bad idea for interviewers to have a list of questions

Maria Armental / Wall Street Journal:
Ruby Corp., Ashley Madison's parent company, says it will pay $11.2M to some US users in data-breach class action suit, won't admit wrongdoing

