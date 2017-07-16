|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|John Mannes / TechCrunch:
|Benedict Evans:
|Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
|Brian Reigh / Android Authority:
|Lucia Moses / Digiday:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Chris Davies / SlashGear:
|Bloomberg:
|Karen DeYoung / Washington Post:
|Maria Armental / Wall Street Journal:
|Steve Kovach / Business Insider:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:05 PM ET, July 16, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Globes Online:
|Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Business Insider:
|Marc Schneider / Billboard:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Bloomberg:
|Stan Higgins / CoinDesk: