Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
July 16, 2017, 8:50 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
iFixit teardown confirms Note 7 Fan Edition is just a Note 7 with a new, smaller battery  —  Like a phoenix from the ashes, Samsung's ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 has emerged from the fires of its battery woes reborn as the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition, a refurbished Note 7 that, hopefully, won't explode.
Brian Reigh / Android Authority:
Microsoft promises improvements after backlash over Skype's Snapchat-esque redesign on Android and iOS, to restore native sharing and the status icon  —  Ever since Microsoft radically redesigned Skype to look more like Snapchat, the video chatting app's rating has plummeted to an average of just 1 star in some regions.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
BetterWorks and CEO sued by ex-employee for alleged sexually suggestive assault  —  Beatrice Kim is suing her former employer, BetterWorks, and its CEO Kris Duggan for allegedly assaulting her in a sexual manner during a company retreat.  The lawsuit also implicates the performance management …
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: dark web market AlphaBay shut down by law enforcement in US, Canada, and Thailand; one alleged operator found hanged in Thailand prison after arrest  —  Site allegedly sold counterfeit credit cards, illegal drugs  —  An online marketplace that sold illegal goods on the so-called Dark Web …
Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
Tezos blockchain project raises $232M worth of bitcoin and ether in largest ICO to date  —  The Tezos blockchain project has completed its initial coin offering, or ICO, bringing in a record-smashing $232m-worth of bitcoin and ether.  —  At close, Tezos had netted 65,536 BTC …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
High-fives for the girl with the new robotic hand  —  Inventor uses 3D printing to create a high-tech alternative to traditional, costly prostheses.
eero:
“The eero Beacon is the perfect addition to its family of products”  —  See what TechCrunch had to say about the 2nd generation of eero WiFi systems.
Zoho:
Quick ways to align objects on your slides using Zoho Show  —  Alignment is one of the key principles to look out for in order to avoid design disasters.  Proper alignment makes your slides visually appealing …
Vantiv:
Join us for a webinar on Deploying payments technology in the cloud: Debunk the myths!  —  Tune in for a panel discussion hosted by Vantiv in collaboration with Microsoft where experts will be discussing the benefits …
Worldpay:
33% of consumers haven't used VR & AR yet  —  Join our webinar to study consumer perception, user trends and how payments will help facilitate new digital experiences in VR & AR.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:50 AM ET, July 16, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

New York Times:
President Trump was good-humored with reporters on Air Force One for an hour, in stark contrast to how he treats the news media in public

Will Oremus / Slate:
The push for an antitrust exemption highlights the contradiction between the civic purpose and for-profit motive of newspapers

Katerina Eva Matsa / Pew Research Center:
Local TV news audiences declined in past decade, but in 2016 digital ad revenue rose 10% YoY, over-the-air revenue rose 11%, similar to other election years

More News

Earlier Picks

Matthew Hughes / The Next Web:
Facebook tests a built-in animated GIF creator in the camera section of its iOS app, which lets you add GIFs to your Facebook story or post them on your profile
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor