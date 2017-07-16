Open Links In New Tab
Brian Reigh / Android Authority:
Microsoft promises improvements after backlash over Skype's Snapchat-esque redesign on Android and iOS, to restore native sharing and the status icon  —  Ever since Microsoft radically redesigned Skype to look more like Snapchat, the video chatting app's rating has plummeted to an average of just 1 star in some regions.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
BetterWorks and CEO sued by ex-employee for alleged sexually suggestive assault  —  Beatrice Kim is suing her former employer, BetterWorks, and its CEO Kris Duggan for allegedly assaulting her in a sexual manner during a company retreat.  The lawsuit also implicates the performance management …
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: dark web market AlphaBay shut down by law enforcement in US, Canada, and Thailand; one alleged operator found hanged in Thailand prison after arrest  —  Site allegedly sold counterfeit credit cards, illegal drugs  —  An online marketplace that sold illegal goods on the so-called Dark Web …
Matthew Hughes / The Next Web:
Facebook tests a built-in animated GIF creator in the camera section of its iOS app, which lets you add GIFs to your Facebook story or post them on your profile  —  No matter if you pronounce it Gif or Jif, I think we call all get behind the addition of a new GIF mode in the Facebook camera.
Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
Tezos blockchain project raises $232M worth of bitcoin and ether in largest ICO to date  —  The Tezos blockchain project has completed its initial coin offering, or ICO, bringing in a record-smashing $232m-worth of bitcoin and ether.  —  At close, Tezos had netted 65,536 BTC …

From Mediagazer

Will Oremus / Slate:
The push for an antitrust exemption highlights the contradiction between the civic purpose and for-profit motive of newspapers

BuzzFeed:
In a familiar pattern, right-wing personalities and media spread false claims about a Russian lawyer who met with Trump Jr., with one claim amplified by Trump

Scott Moritz / Bloomberg:
Sources: ahead of Time Warner buy, AT&T plans to create telecom and media arms with separate CEOs, overseen by Randall Stephenson, who will become exec chairman

Earlier Picks

Katie Dupere / Mashable:
Free legal chatbot service DoNotPay expands to cover 50 US states and the UK, handles 1,000 legal issues covering consumer and workplace rights
