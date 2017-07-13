Open Links In New Tab
July 13, 2017, 2:35 PM
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Sources: Facebook plans to unveil a $200 standalone wireless Oculus VR headset for 2018, which will be more compact than the Rift and lighter than Gear VR  —  The new device will work without being tethered to phone or PC  —  Company bets gadget will popularize VR as Apple did smartphone
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Uber and Yandex merge ride-sharing services in Russia in a $3.7B JV, in which Yandex will invest $100M for a 59.3% stake, Uber will invest $225M for 36.6% stake  —  Yandex to take controlling stake in new combined venture  —  Deal marks Uber's second major global retreat after China
Chris Baraniuk / BBC:
UK-based luxury phone-maker Vertu to be liquidated after plan to save it failed; 200 will be laid off  —  A British-based company that made smartphones costing thousands of pounds will be liquidated after a plan to save it failed.  —  Vertu was known for its high-end, jewel-encrusted handsets …
Eduard Kovacs / SecurityWeek:
Info on millions of Verizon users, including phone numbers, addresses, PINs were left exposed online; Verizon disputes early reports of 14M, says it affected 6M  —  The personal details of millions of Verizon customers were exposed online due to a misconfigured Amazon Web Services (AWS) …
Sean Captain / Fast Company:
Q&A with Evan Greer of the nonprofit Fight for the Future, who organized Wednesday's “Net Neutrality Day of Action”
Mark Sullivan / Fast Company:
Source: Apple working on rear-facing 3D laser system for new iPhone that will enable better depth detection for AR apps and improved autofocus  —  The addition will make future iPhones far better suited to the AR experiences being created by developers using the ARKit development platform.
Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
Apple debuts HomeKit smart home experiences in retail stores worldwide to show off controlling various product like the Philips Hue light bulb with Home app  —  Unless you've had a chance to try some Apple HomeKit products in someone's home or apartment, it can be hard to understand how it all works.
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Pet-sitting startup Rover raises $65M round led by Spark Capital for international expansion  —  Typically in today's technology world, startup founders sit on one side of the room, pitch ideas to investors, and hope to land funding for their company.  —  But when you're growing as quickly as Rover …

Joseph Bernstein / BuzzFeed:
Leaked documents suggest that Robert Mercer and his family funded Milo Yiannopoulos following his resignation from Breitbart News

Al Tompkins / Poynter:
NPR and union representing 400+ employees, SAG-AFTRA, call in federal mediator for the first time ever in contract talks

CBS News:
CBS News and BBC News announce global editorial and newsgathering partnership, sharing video, editorial content, and other resources

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Sources: morale at SoundCloud sinks after layoffs, with those fired wondering why there was no warning; the firm says it's “fully funded into Q4”

John Anon / Android Headlines:
Google releases Backup and Sync as a single desktop backup app, eliminating need for individual uploader tools for Google Drive and Google Photos
Adrienne LaFrance / The Atlantic:
New tech allows realistic superimposing of people's mouth movements in video, making them appear to say something they didn't, which could be used to deceive
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Report: Amazon is considering giving Alexa developers access to transcripts of what people say when their applications are used
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Microsoft unveils new Outlook for iOS and Android with quick reply, improved sidebar, and improves search to include attachments, travel plans, deliveries, more
Jeremy Kahn / Bloomberg:
Microsoft launches Microsoft Research AI lab in Redmond, involving 100+ AI scientists, focused on developing general purpose AI, challenging Google's DeepMind
Reuters:
Google wins challenge against $1.3B French tax bill, with court ruling Google Ireland Limited wasn't subject to corporate and value-added taxes from 2005-2010
Bill Ready / PayPal:
PayPal added as a payment option on iTunes, App Store, iBooks, and Apple Music in Canada and Mexico, with roll-out in US and other countries soon
