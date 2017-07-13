Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
July 13, 2017, 1:05 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
14M+ records of Verizon users who called customer service, including phone numbers, addresses, PINs, were left exposed for over week after telecom was notified  —  Customer records for at least 14 million subscribers, including phone numbers and account PINs, were exposed.
Dustin Volz / Reuters:
US General Services Administration removes Kaspersky Lab from two lists of approved vendors used by government agencies to purchase IT  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday removed Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab from two lists of approved vendors used by government agencies …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Microsoft unveils new Outlook for iOS and Android with quick reply, improved sidebar, and improves search to include attachments, travel plans, deliveries, more  —  Microsoft today unveiled a redesigned version of its popular Outlook mobile app for iOS and Android, which most notably includes …
Mark Sullivan / Fast Company:
Source: Apple working on rear-facing 3D laser system for new iPhone which will enable better depth detection for AR apps and improved autofocus  —  The addition will make future iPhones far better suited to the AR experiences being created by developers using the ARKit development platform.
Sean Captain / Fast Company:
Q&A with Evan Greer of the nonprofit Fight for the Future, who organized Wednesday's “Net Neutrality Day of Action”  —  Evan Greer is leading a coalition of the world's biggest internet companies to mobilize users to fight the Trump administration's rollback of rules.
Adrienne LaFrance / The Atlantic:
New tech allows realistic superimposing of people's mouth movements in video, making them appear to say something they didn't, which could be used to deceive  —  The president was seething.  —  His problem was with the press, yes, but also with the technology they used.  Electronic media had changed everything.
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Report: Amazon is considering giving Alexa developers access to transcripts of what people say when their applications are used  —  A substantial shift in Amazon's stance on consumer privacy  —  Amazon is considering granting third-party app developers access to transcripts of audio recordings saved …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Google acquires Indian AI startup Halli Labs, which was building AI tools to address “old problems and domains”  —  Some more M&A news in the world of artificial intelligence.  Today it was made public that Google has acquired Halli Labs, a very young (its first public appearance …
Bill Ready / PayPal:
PayPal added as a payment option on iTunes, App Store, iBooks, and Apple Music in Canada and Mexico, with roll-out in US and other countries soon  —  Starting today in Canada and Mexico, and rolling out in other countries including the US soon after, PayPal customers will be able to pay for App Store …
James Vincent / The Verge:
Microsoft releases free Seeing AI app on iOS that uses AI to recognize people, objects, and scenes, and narrates the world to blind people  —  Microsoft has released Seeing AI — a smartphone app that uses computer vision to describe the world for the visually impaired.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Sources: morale at SoundCloud sinks after layoffs, with those fired wondering why there was no warning; the firm says it's “fully funded into Q4”  —  A tense scene unfolded yesterday as user-generated, music-streaming service SoundCloud held an all-hands meeting to explain …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
High-fives for the girl with the new robotic hand  —  Inventor uses 3D printing to create a high-tech alternative to traditional, costly prostheses.
eero:
“The eero Beacon is the perfect addition to its family of products”  —  See what TechCrunch had to say about the 2nd generation of eero WiFi systems.
Zoho:
12 companies who drove insane organic traffic to their website  —  As marketers, one of the most common questions we get time and time again is, “How do I get more traffic to my site?”  It's a valid question, but let me stop you right there.
Vantiv:
What could Grocery and IoT look like with payments?  —  I find myself thinking how IoT, payments and simplification of daily duties could be mashed together to simplify the grocery store
Worldpay:
42% of users are concerned about VR & AR payment security  —  Join our webinar to study market trends and get a first hand glimpse into the innovative payment technology we're bringing to market.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:05 AM ET, July 13, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Tom Ley / The Concourse:
Feeding Resistance hysteria: when a freelancer who is an assistant professor of creative writing piggybacks on NYT reporters' work, ignore him

Mitchell Armentrout / Chicago Sun Times:
Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Reader to be sold to an investment group that includes a coalition of local unions and former alderman Edwin Eisendrath

Newsday:
Newsday could not find 109 sources in 77 stories by police reporter Kevin Deutsch after a review of 600 stories, is attaching editor's note to stories online

More News

Lauren Thomas / CNBC:
Amazon Prime Day drove record levels of Prime sign-ups and sales, with sales growing 60% YoY; the Echo Dot was the most popular purchase among Prime members

Earlier Picks

Reuters:
Google wins challenge against $1.3B French tax bill, with court ruling Google Ireland Limited wasn't subject to corporate and value-added taxes from 2005-2010
Nicole Lee / Engadget:
Facebook adds Facebook Live support to its social VR app Spaces, allowing Oculus Rift users to broadcast their VR hangouts on the social network
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Vizio sues financially troubled LeEco over failed merger, alleges only $40M of $100M termination fee was paid, and seeks $60M in damages
Reuters:
Apple to set up first data center in China to comply with new cybersecurity laws, is the first foreign firm to announce amendments to its data storage for China
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft officially ends support for Windows Phone 8.1, more than three years after introducing the update, leaving millions of Windows phones unsupported
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor