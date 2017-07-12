|Sean Captain / Fast Company:
|Karl Bode / Techdirt:
|David Ruddock / Android Police:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
|Reuters:
|Sean Hollister / CNET:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|AnandTech:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:45 AM ET, July 12, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Jemima Kelly / Reuters:
|Kristina Lustig / Stack Overflow Blog:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Ina Fried / Axios:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
|Corrie Driebusch / Wall Street Journal:
|Bloomberg:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch: