|Thuy Ong / The Verge:
|Sean Captain / Fast Company:
|Karl Bode / Techdirt:
|Bill Ready / PayPal:
|James Vincent / The Verge:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Nicole Lee / Engadget:
|Jeremy Kahn / Bloomberg:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Adrienne LaFrance / The Atlantic:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:05 PM ET, July 12, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Lauren Thomas / CNBC:
|Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
|Reuters:
|Reuters:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
|Jemima Kelly / Reuters:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Reuters:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Kristina Lustig / Stack Overflow Blog:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Corrie Driebusch / Wall Street Journal:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters: