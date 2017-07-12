|David Ruddock / Android Police:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Karl Bode / Techdirt:
|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Sean Hollister / CNET:
|AnandTech:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Reuters:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:15 AM ET, July 12, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Kristina Lustig / Stack Overflow Blog:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Ina Fried / Axios:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
|Corrie Driebusch / Wall Street Journal:
|Bloomberg:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Mishaal Rahman / xda-developers:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Matt Day / The Seattle Times: