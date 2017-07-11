|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Jason Del Rey / Recode:
|Bloomberg:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Scott Stein / CNET:
|Russell Brandom / The Verge:
|Kim Hart / Axios:
|Electronic Frontier Foundation:
|Joe Mullin / Ars Technica:
|Elliot Silver / DomainInvesting.com:
|James Vincent / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:55 AM ET, July 11, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Matt Day / The Seattle Times:
|Davey Alba / Wired:
|Reuters:
|Mark Harris / Wired:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Chris Duckett / ZDNet:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Anna Irrera / Reuters:
|Jim Rutenberg / New York Times: