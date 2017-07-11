Open Links In New Tab
July 11, 2017, 5:15 PM
Matt Day / The Seattle Times:
Microsoft unveils $10B Rural Airband Initiative to bring better broadband to 23.4M Americans, to start efforts in 12 states by offering seed money to local ISPs  —  In an event scheduled for Tuesday in Washington, D.C., Microsoft plans to propose using technology it helped develop as a cornerstone …
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Facebook to gradually expand worldwide beta of display ads in Messenger's Home screen, which follow an auction-based model  —  Facebook Messenger will start to extend its home screen ads beta worldwide in the weeks ahead, Messenger head of product Stan Chudnovsky announced today.
Karl Bode / Techdirt:
AT&T Pretends To Love Net Neutrality, Joins Tomorrow's Protest With A Straight Face  —  You'd be hard pressed to find a bigger enemy of net neutrality than the fine folks at AT&T. The company has a history of all manner of anti-competitive assaults on the open and competitive internet …
Wall Street Journal:
As Google pays academics for research that often ends up justifying its controversial business practices, many academics fail to disclose their funding source  —  Google operates a little-known program to harness the brain power of university researchers to help sway opinion and public policy …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
UK cybersecurity startup Darktrace raises $75M Series D led by Insight Venture Partners, at an $825M valuation  —  With cybercrime projected to reap some $6 trillion in damages by 2021, and businesses likely to invest around $1 trillion over the next five years to try to mitigate that …
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Ubuntu now available in the Windows Store, is designed to run in a sandbox inside Windows 10 and focused on running command line utilities like bash or SSH  —  Microsoft announced at its Build 2017 developer conference earlier this year that Ubuntu would be heading to the Windows Store …

From Mediagazer

Betsy Reed / The Intercept:
First Look Media's press freedom fund is helping finance legal defense of Reality Winner, who's being prosecuted for allegedly leaking to its site The Intercept

Ted Johnson / Variety:
Sparking skeptical responses, AT&T says it will join other tech and media firms in Wednesday's “day of action” protesting rollback of net neutrality rules

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Time Inc is considering a major rebranding that could include changing its name, a move aimed at repositioning the publisher as a modern media company

Mishaal Rahman / xda-developers:
Android 7.1 Nougat has a “Panic Detection” mode that detects frantic back button presses and returns users to home screen, to stop apps that hijack back button

Electronic Frontier Foundation:
EFF Gov't Data Requests 2017 report finds Adobe, Dropbox, Pinterest, Uber, Wickr, and WordPress best protect users; AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, T-Mobile fall short
