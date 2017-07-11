Open Links In New Tab
July 11, 2017, 1:25 PM
Matt Day / The Seattle Times:
Microsoft unveils $10B Rural Airband Initiative to bring better broadband to 23.4M Americans, to start efforts in 12 states by offering seed money to local ISPs  —  In an event scheduled for Tuesday in Washington, D.C., Microsoft plans to propose using technology it helped develop as a cornerstone …
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Ubuntu now available in the Windows Store, is designed to run in a sandbox inside Windows 10 and focused on running command line utilities like bash or SSH  —  Microsoft announced at its Build 2017 developer conference earlier this year that Ubuntu would be heading to the Windows Store …
Mishaal Rahman / xda-developers:
Android 7.1 Nougat has a “Panic Detection” mode that detects frantic back button presses and returns users to home screen, to stop apps that hijack back button  —  While many readers of Android-centric websites such as our own are less likely to come across situations …
Elliot Silver / DomainInvesting.com:
PayPal confirms it sold X.com, a domain originally used for financial services firm co-founded by Elon Musk, back to Musk  —  X.com is one of the few single letter .com domain names, and I would argue that it is one of the most valuable domain names.  The X.com domain name was originally …
Corrie Driebusch / Wall Street Journal:
Snap drops 7%+ to $15.88, well below its $17 IPO price, as Morgan Stanley downgrades the company's stock  —  Morgan Stanley cut its price target for shares of the Snapchat parent - Snap Inc.'s rough week continued Tuesday, as a bank that led its initial public offering slashed its price target for the Snapchat parent's stock.
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
UK cybersecurity startup Darktrace raises $75M Series D led by Insight Venture Partners, at an $825M valuation  —  With cybercrime projected to reap some $6 trillion in damages by 2021, and businesses likely to invest around $1 trillion over the next five years to try to mitigate that …
Electronic Frontier Foundation:
EFF Gov't Data Requests 2017 report finds Adobe, Dropbox, Pinterest, Uber, Wickr, and WordPress best protect users; AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, T-Mobile fall short  —  Download the complete Who Has Your Back?  2017: Protecting Your Data From Government Requests report as a PDF.  —  Executive Summary

This is a Techmeme archive page from July 11, 2017.

To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Hadas Gold / Politico:
The White House asked the White House Correspondents' Association to release a statement criticizing a reporter's story, WHCA President Jeff Mason has claimed

Washington Post:
Despite claiming that it had no role in making and soliciting sex ads on its site, Backpage used a Philippine contractor to lure such ads from competitors

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Time Inc is considering a major rebranding that could include changing its name, a move aimed at repositioning the publisher as a modern media company

Kim Hart / Axios:
As expected, DHS delays effective date of startup visa “International Entrepreneur Rule”, which Trump administration has now signaled its intent to eliminate
