|Marcy Wheeler / emptywheel:
|Tamara Chuang / Denver Post:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Dan Levine / Reuters:
|Cory Doctorow / Electronic Frontier Foundation:
|Adam K. Raymond / Vulture:
|Pippa Biddle / Wired:
|Ben Sullivan / Motherboard:
|Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
|Kim Hart / Axios:
|George Avalos / Mercury News:
|Marcus Baram / Fast Company:
|Dominique Vidalon / Reuters:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:35 PM ET, July 9, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Biz Carson / Business Insider:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Lulu Yilun Chen / Bloomberg:
|Nat Levy / GeekWire:
|Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
|Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
|Chris O'Brien / VentureBeat:
|Joyce Lee / Reuters: