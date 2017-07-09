Open Links In New Tab
July 9, 2017, 11:40 PM
Marcy Wheeler / emptywheel:
A joint US-Russia working group on cybersecurity mostly serves Russia, will make it harder for Congress to purge Kaspersky Lab products from federal networks  —  Man oh man did Vladimir Putin hand Trump his ass in their meeting the other day.  While most the focus has been on Trump's apparent refusal …
Chris Duckett / ZDNet:
After this morning's tweet about discussing an “impenetrable Cyber Security unit” with Putin, Trump tweets he doesn't think the joint effort can happen  —  Fellow politicians have lined up to deride US President Donald Trump's idea of a cybersecurity partnership with Russia.
Jim Rutenberg / New York Times:
News Media Alliance, with members including NYT, WaPo, and News Corp, seeks antitrust exemption from Congress to negotiate collectively with Google and Facebook  —  Google and Facebook continue to gobble up the digital advertising market, siphoning away revenue that once paid for the quality journalism …
Ben Sullivan / Motherboard:
DJI is updating firmware on its drones to prevent hackers from circumventing flight restrictions  —  The tension between drone pilots who want complete control over their aircraft that they bought and DJI, the world's biggest consumer grade drone maker, has come to a head.
More: Neowin and Engadget
Pippa Biddle / Wired:
As educators grapple with increasing use of Wolfram Alpha, students and the tool's maker claim it's a study aid, not merely a means for cheating on homework  —  Denise Garcia knows that her students sometimes cheat, but the situation she unearthed in February seemed different.
Anna Irrera / Reuters:
Stripe partners with WeChat Pay, which has 600M+ users, and Alipay, with 520M+ users, to let its merchants outside China integrate payments via those platforms  —  Silicon Valley startup Stripe has partnered with digital payment providers Alipay and WeChat Pay to enable merchants using …
Kim Hart / Axios:
Sources: Trump will delay and ultimately rescind a rule scheduled to go into effect July 17 that would let entrepreneurs immigrate to US to start companies  —  In the coming days, the Trump administration will take steps to delay and ultimately rescind an Obama administration rule allowing …
Marcus Baram / Fast Company:
How the US military is making weapons, surveillance systems, and information systems smarter by leveraging software  —  As software-based weapons and information systems start to touch all phases of conflict, military leaders are grappling with a new set of challenges.
Thanks:@annelisemcgough
Biz Carson / Business Insider:
How UberRush, Uber's local delivery service, failed to make Uber a FedEx rival and got overshadowed by UberEats and Uber Freight  —  As Uber's CEO, Travis Kalanick promoted the idea that the company could become a giant of the logistics business.  —  In 2014, Uber's CEO Travis Kalanick was reveling in his company's rapid rise.
Tweets: @ktbennerThanks:@lexnfx

Cory Doctorow / Electronic Frontier Foundation:
After controversial vote, W3C announces it will publish Encrypted Media Extensions, a type of DRM for web video, without protection for security researchers
