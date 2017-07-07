Open Links In New Tab
July 7, 2017, 3:35 PM
Joyce Lee / Reuters:
Samsung Electronics forecasts record quarterly profit of ~$12B in Q2, up 72% year-over-year  —  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) on Friday said its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 72 percent from a year earlier to a new record, beating analyst estimates, as strong memory chip prices helped widen margins.
Tim Bradshaw / Financial Times:
Qualcomm asks US ITC to ban imports of certain iPhone models using Intel components due to infringement of 6 patents that it claims are not standard-essential  —  Chipmaker claims infringement by some models and seeks ‘cease and desist’ order  —  Read next
Reed Albergotti / The Information:
Source: Jawbone to be liquidated, as founder Hosain Rahman moves to his new startup, Jawbone Health Hub, providing health-related hardware and software services  —  Jawbone, the consumer electronics firm once valued at $3 billion, is going out of business.  The company has begun liquidation proceedings …
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
Interviews reveal a slow start for Apple's bug bounty program as some feel financial rewards are too small or reporting bugs would prevent research  —  In August 2016, Apple's head of security Ivan Krstic stole the show at one of the biggest security conferences in the world with an unexpected announcement.
Jason Toff / Google:
Google debuts Blocks, a free VR app for creating 3D objects, available on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive  —  Today, it takes complex software and a specific skillset to create compelling VR and AR experiences.  That software also requires building 3D objects on a 2D screen—something our brains aren't wired to do.

From Mediagazer

Joe Pompeo / Politico:
BuzzFeed EIC Ben Smith criticizes CNN for not defending Andrew Kaczynski, says along with recent resignations of three reporters, it sends a “terrible signal”

Maxwell Tani / Business Insider:
Sources: Fusion is rebranding itself, with its new name - possibly “Splinter” - being unveiled in July; Univision filed a trademark for “Splinter” in June

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
Fox Business Suspends Anchor Charles Payne Amid Harassment Investigation

Jim Waterson / BuzzFeed:
Sources reveal how UK political parties spent ~£3.2M on online ads during 2017 general election, including efforts to coordinate ad targeting on- and off-line

Adam Satariano / Bloomberg:
SoundCloud cuts 173 employees, or about 40% of its staff, and plans to close its offices in San Francisco and London to cut costs and stay independent
