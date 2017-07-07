|Joyce Lee / Reuters:
|Reed Albergotti / The Information:
|Tim Bradshaw / Financial Times:
|Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
|Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Chris O'Brien / VentureBeat:
|Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Jim Waterson / BuzzFeed:
|Lauren Goode / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:20 PM ET, July 7, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Doree Shafrir / BuzzFeed:
|Steve Kovach / Business Insider:
|Jason Toff / Google:
|Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
|CNBC:
|Adam Satariano / Bloomberg: