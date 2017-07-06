|Erin Griffith / Fortune:
|CNBC:
|Adam Satariano / Bloomberg:
|Aaron Pressman / Fortune:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Bloomberg:
|Nat Levy / GeekWire:
|Garett Sloane / Ad Age:
|Jeremy Kahn / Bloomberg:
|Tom Miles / Reuters:
|Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
|Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:35 PM ET, July 6, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Kim Hart / Axios:
|David Kravets / Ars Technica:
|Seth Archer / Business Insider:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Reuters:
|Lulu Yilun Chen / Bloomberg:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Charlie Osborne / ZDNet: