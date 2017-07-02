Open Links In New Tab
July 2, 2017, 4:20 PM
Dave McClure / 500 Hats:
Dave McClure apologizes for inappropriate advances towards multiple women, says Christine Tsai and 500 Startups senior management were unaware until recently  —  By now you may have heard I f**ked up, and people are calling me a creep.  —  While I'd like to believe that I'm not a bad or evil person …
Katie Benner / New York Times:
More female entrepreneurs describe sexual harassment by investors on the record; Dave McClure is no longer running 500 Startups after an internal investigation  —  Their stories came out slowly, even hesitantly, at first.  Then in a rush.  —  One female entrepreneur recounted …
Christine Tsai / 500 Startups:
Christine Tsai says she is now CEO of 500 Startups after Dave McClure was found to have behaved inappropriately with women  —  “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”  —  This is the advice I give to people whenever they ask for it.  It's aspirational, which means it is a lot easier said than done.
Politico:
Trump voter-fraud panel's data request made to all states is a gold mine for hackers, say infosec experts; 20+ states refuse, including Mississippi and Virginia  —  Cybersecurity specialists are warning that President Donald Trump's voter-fraud commission may unintentionally expose voter data …
Vernon Silver / Bloomberg:
Profile of Chaos Computer Club, a ~5,500-strong German hacker group founded in 1981, working on election information security, promoting hacking best practices  —  The hack began as trash talk.  Germany's voting computers were so vulnerable to tampering that they could be reprogrammed to play chess, the hackers boasted.
Patrick Klepek / Waypoint:
Palmer Luckey pledges $2,000 per month to a crowdfunding campaign for software that makes Oculus exclusives playable on HTC Vive  —  The co-founder, who left Facebook a few months after a political controversy, hasn't fully left VR behind.  —  Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey may not longer …
Jon Gambrell / Skift:
US lifts laptop ban at Abu Dhabi International Airport, one of the 10 Middle East airports where DHS banned laptops in cabins of US-bound planes in March  —  It didn't hurt that there was already a U.S. Customs pre-clearance facility at Abu Dhabi Airport.  This could be the first step …
About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:20 PM ET, July 2, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

The Guardian:
CNN says Trump is encouraging violence against reporters by tweeting an altered 2007 Wrestlemania video of Trump body-slamming a man with a CNN logo as a head

Josh Gerstein / Politico:
BuzzFeed subpoenas federal agencies for details of probe into Trump-Russia dossier, as part of discovery in libel suit filed by tech exec Aleksej Gubarev

Katy Waldman / Slate:
How journalists line the walls on Capitol Hill, hoping to catch senators saying more than just evasive, boilerplate answers on the US health insurance bill

Zac Bowden / Windows Central:
Images of Microsoft's scrapped Surface Mini leak, showing a felt-like exterior and kickstand

Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Facebook says it will identify and demote links from users who post more than 50 times a day in News Feed
