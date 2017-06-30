Open Links In New Tab
June 30, 2017, 11:55 AM
New York Times:
Germany passes law allowing fines of up to $57M for social media companies if they do not delete illegal, racist, or slanderous content within 24 hours  —  BERLIN — Social media companies operating in Germany face fines of as much as $57 million if they do not delete illegal …
Elizabeth Dwoskin / Washington Post:
Sources: Twitter is weighing a way to let users flag tweets with misleading, false, or harmful info, moving slowly due to concerns users could game the system  —  Twitter is exploring adding a feature that would let users flag tweets that contain misleading, false or harmful information …
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
AMD's new Ryzen PRO CPUs designed for corporate desktops come with standard Ryzen features plus a 3-year warranty, additional management and security features  —  AMD wants to go after Intel vPro while avoiding Intel's excessive product segmentation.  —  AMD today launched Ryzen Pro (styled …
Kurt Schlosser / GeekWire:
McMansion Hell architecture criticism blog returns and Zillow drops its complaint against the EFF-supported blogger after backlash over fair use of images  —  The architecture criticism blog McMansion Hell is back up and running days after a threatening cease-and-desist letter from Zillow Group scared …
Martin Luis Gomez / Facebook Code:
Facebook says its solar-powered Aquila drone completed its second test flight successfully, flying for 1 hour and 46 minutes before landing perfectly  —  Just after dawn on May 22, Facebook reached another exciting and important milestone for the Aquila program — completing the successful second full-scale test flight of the aircraft.
Bérénice Magistretti / VentureBeat:
Swift Navigation, maker of high-accuracy GPS hardware for autonomous vehicles, announces $34M round, bringing total raised to $47.6M  —  Swift Navigation, which provides global navigation satellite solutions (GNSS), announced today funding of $34 million, in a round led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA).
Eugene Wei / Remains of the Day:
Internet has ushered in an age of “distributed truth”, widely spreading little known knowledge that used to be confined offline, such as Caldbeck's behavior  —  Apparently, for years, Nora Ephron, who was once married to Carl Bernstein, would openly tell people that Deep Throat was FBI Associate Director Mark Felt.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:55 AM ET, June 30, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Jason Le Miere / Newsweek:
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski say White House officials told them a negative story in the National Enquirer would be spiked if they apologized to Trump

Emily Jane Fox / Vanity Fair:
Greta Van Susteren parts ways with MSNBC after her 6pm show fails to gain traction

Matthew Garrahan / Financial Times:
Sources: The Wall Street Journal is ending its print edition in Europe, sharpening its focus on digital, with its online subscriptions growing 48% YoY in Europe

Earlier Picks

Eileen Naughton / Google:
Google hires ex-Intel VP Danielle Brown as VP of Diversity, says 20% of tech employees are now women, 1% are black, 39% are Asian, 53% are white
Marty Swant / Adweek:
Adobe updates its Analytics Cloud suite to track how users interact with apps built for Siri, Alexa, Cortana, Google Assistant, and Samsung's Bixby
