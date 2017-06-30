Open Links In New Tab
June 30, 2017, 8:05 AM
Elizabeth Dwoskin / Washington Post:
Sources: Twitter is weighing a way to let users flag tweets with misleading, false, or harmful info, moving slowly due to concerns users could game the system  —  Twitter is exploring adding a feature that would let users flag tweets that contain misleading, false or harmful information …
Martin Luis Gomez / Facebook Code:
Facebook says its solar-powered Aquila drone completes its second test flight successfully, after flying for 1 hour and 46 minutes, and landing perfectly  —  Just after dawn on May 22, Facebook reached another exciting and important milestone for the Aquila program — completing …
Nicholas Thompson / Wired:
How Instagram used DeepText, an AI-based system built at Facebook that mimics the way language works in our brains, to block offensive comments  —  EVERY WORD HAS at least one meaning when it stands alone.  But the meaning can change depending on context, or even over time.
Eileen Naughton / Google:
Google hires ex-Intel VP Danielle Brown as VP of Diversity, says 20% of tech employees are now women, 1% are black, 39% are Asian, 53% are white  —  Since 2014, when we first released data on Google's racial and gender makeup, we've taken steps to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce.
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
AMD's new Ryzen PRO CPUs designed for corporate desktops come with standard Ryzen features plus a 3-year warranty, additional management and security features  —  AMD wants to go after Intel vPro while avoiding Intel's excessive product segmentation.  —  AMD today launched Ryzen Pro (styled …
TechCrunch:
Microsoft buys Tel Aviv-based Cloudyn to incorporate the startup's cloud management products into its portfolio; sources say the price was $50M-$70M  —  Back in April, we began hearing that Microsoft was in the process of buying Israeli cloud startup Cloudyn, a company that helps customers manage …
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
How iPhone jailbreaking has evolved over the years, from a widespread phenomenon to an individual pursuit, as Apple and hackers played a game of cat and mouse  —  How a ragtag group of young hackers made the iPhone what it is today.  —  The window shades are halfway down, leaving the bedroom dim.
New York Times:
Malware attack raises concern that the NSA has lost control over cyberweapons they developed, and that damage from the Shadow Brokers leaks could be much worse  —  Twice in the past month, National Security Agency cyberweapons stolen from its arsenal have been turned against two very different partners …
Sam Chambers / Splash 247:
How Maersk has largely gone back to operating manually after malware attack, which some experts are calling a “Y2K moment” for the shipping industry
 

Paul Farhi / Washington Post:
A look at the ugly descent of Trump's relationship with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, from Trump's guest appearances on Morning Joe to today's tweets

Emily Jane Fox / Vanity Fair:
Greta Van Susteren parts ways with MSNBC after her 6pm show fails to gain traction

Matthew Garrahan / Financial Times:
Sources: The Wall Street Journal is ending its print edition in Europe, sharpening its focus on digital, with its online subscriptions growing 48% YoY in Europe

Eugene Wei / Remains of the Day:
Internet has ushered in an age of “distributed truth”, widely spreading little known knowledge that used to be confined offline, such as Caldbeck's behavior
Marty Swant / Adweek:
Adobe updates its Analytics Cloud suite to track how users interact with apps built for Siri, Alexa, Cortana, Google Assistant, and Samsung's Bixby
New York Times:
A look at France's Station F hub, which has space for 1,000 startups, backing from Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon, and aims to make France a startup hotspot

Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
Nutanix announces strategic partnership with Google Cloud and unveils new tools for hybrid cloud management
