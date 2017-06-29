Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 29, 2017, 9:30 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
Canada's top court rules that Google can be compelled by lower courts to remove search results worldwide, causing concern among civil liberties groups  —  The Supreme Court of Canada ruled against Google on Wednesday in a closely-watched intellectual property case over whether judges can apply …
Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
Nutanix announces strategic partnership with Google Cloud and unveils new tools for hybrid cloud management  —  Google Cloud and Nutanix joint customers will be able to manage on-premises and public cloud infrastructure as one unified service.  —  Nutanix and Google have formed …
Matt Suiche / Comae Technologies:
Malware spreading in recent outbreak is not ransomware, as “Petya” had been altered to wipe and destroy system memory, suggesting a nation state was behind it
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google officially debuts its internal Area 120 startup incubator and announces a VR advertising project called Advr aimed at testing formats  —  Google today is more formally taking the wraps off its internal incubator, Area 120, with the launch of a dedicated website, alongside the launch …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Google Photos begins rolling out new suggested sharing features, including dedicated in-app sharing tab and optional automatic sharing  —  Google is now starting to roll out the major new sharing features announced for Google Photos last month.  —  The update adds a dedicated “sharing” …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:30 AM ET, June 29, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Benjamin Mullin / Poynter:
The New York Times editorial staff is planning a 15-minute walkout today at 3pm to protest pending newsroom cuts

Daniel Holloway / Variety:
Source: MTV News restructures to focus on short-form video, cutting about a dozen jobs as it shifts from long-form journalism, adding video staff

Kelsey Sutton / Mic:
Bret Stephens, a conservative columnist for The New York Times, has joined MSNBC and NBC as an on-air contributor

More News

Tom Warren / The Verge:
iOS 11 on iPad Pro falls short of being a laptop replacement due to lack of precise pointer input, but side-by-side view and multitasking are getting better
Steve Lohr / New York Times:
A look at “new-collar” tech-focused jobs, supported by big firms like Microsoft and IBM, that aim to provide skills to workers without college degrees in the US

Earlier Picks

Julia Angwin / ProPublica:
Internal documents show how Facebook polices speech, at times unfairly punishing and censoring black users or those in disputed territories like Palestine
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Microsoft to add Exploit Guard feature in this fall's Creators Update for Windows to help manage EMET-like exploit mitigations app by app
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor