Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 29, 2017, 7:30 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Brian Crecente / Polygon:
Sources: Andy Rubin-backed AR gaming glasses startup CastAR shuts down, lays off about 70 and is liquidating assets  —  About 70 employees laid off, Eat Sleep Play shuttered  —  PIN  —  CastAR, the augmented reality start-up co-created by two former Valve employees, laid off its staff …
Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
Canada's top court rules that Google can be compelled by lower courts to remove search results worldwide, causing concern among civil liberties groups  —  The Supreme Court of Canada ruled against Google on Wednesday in a closely-watched intellectual property case over whether judges can apply …
Matt Suiche / Comae Technologies:
Malware spreading in recent outbreak is not ransomware, as “Petya” had been altered to wipe and destroy system memory, suggesting a nation state was behind it  —  Ransomware-as-a-service soon to be renamed Lure-as-a-Service  —  TL;DR: The ransomware was a lure for the media …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google officially debuts its internal Area 120 startup incubator and announces a VR advertising project called Advr aimed at testing formats  —  Google today is more formally taking the wraps off its internal incubator, Area 120, with the launch of a dedicated website, alongside the launch …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Google Photos begins rolling out new suggested sharing features, including dedicated in-app sharing tab and optional automatic sharing  —  Google is now starting to roll out the major new sharing features announced for Google Photos last month.  —  The update adds a dedicated “sharing” …
Julia Angwin / ProPublica:
Internal documents show how Facebook polices speech, at times unfairly punishing and censoring black users or those in disputed territories like Palestine  —  In the wake of a terrorist attack in London earlier this month, a U.S. congressman wrote a Facebook post in which he called for the slaughter of “radicalized” Muslims.
Steve Lohr / New York Times:
A look at “new-collar” tech-focused jobs, supported by big firms like Microsoft and IBM, that aim to provide skills to workers without college degrees in the US  —  ROCKET CENTER, W.Va. — A few years ago, Sean Bridges lived with his mother, Linda, in Wiley Ford …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:30 AM ET, June 29, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Daniel Holloway / Variety:
Source: MTV News restructures to focus on short-form video, cutting about a dozen jobs as it shifts from long-form journalism, adding video staff

Benjamin Mullin / Poynter:
Copy editors ask NYT Executive Editor Dean Baquet and Managing Editor Joe Kahn to compromise on cuts, softening planned reduction of 109 editors to 50-55

Todd Spangler / Variety:
Vice Media's Motherboard retracts two articles on Trump's animatronic presence at Disney Parks' Hall of Presidents, citing factual errors, questions on sourcing

More News

Tom Warren / The Verge:
iOS 11 on iPad Pro falls short of being a laptop replacement due to lack of precise pointer input, but side-by-side view and multitasking are getting better

Earlier Picks

Paul Chadwick / The Guardian:
The Guardian rolls back much of its WhatsApp backdoor story, which was decried by 70+ experts, but will leave it online with a note highlighting deficiencies
Joseph Lichterman / Nieman Lab:
Google News unveils desktop redesign that highlights fact checking sites, streamlines design, and offers more personalization
Richard Lai / Engadget:
Vivo demos Qualcomm's new ultrasonic fingerprint sensors that work under glass, metal, and water; commercial devices using them are expected in 2018
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor