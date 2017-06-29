Open Links In New Tab
June 29, 2017, 5:05 PM
Nicholas Thompson / Wired:
How Instagram used DeepText, an AI-based system built at Facebook that mimics the way language works in our brains, to block offensive comments  —  EVERY WORD HAS at least one meaning when it stands alone.  But the meaning can change depending on context, or even over time.
TechCrunch:
Microsoft buys Tel Aviv-based Cloudyn to incorporate the startup's cloud management products into its portfolio; sources say the price was $50M-$70M  —  Back in April, we began hearing that Microsoft was in the process of buying Israeli cloud startup Cloudyn, a company that helps customers manage …
Eugene Wei / Remains of the Day:
Internet has ushered in an age of “distributed truth”, widely spreading little known knowledge that used to be confined offline, such as Caldbeck's behavior  —  Apparently, for years, Nora Ephron, who was once married to Carl Bernstein, would openly tell people that Deep Throat was FBI Associate Director Mark Felt.
Emily Chang / Bloomberg:
Ann Lai, a former principal at Binary Capital, sues firm for harassment by Justin Caldbeck following her resignation  —  Co-founder Justin Caldbeck left after reports of harassment  —  Ann Lai says Caldbeck pressured her after she left firm  —  A former employee is suing Binary Capital LLC …
New York Times:
Malware attack raises concern that the NSA has lost control over cyberweapons they developed, and that damage from the Shadow Brokers leaks could be much worse  —  Twice in the past month, National Security Agency cyberweapons stolen from its arsenal have been turned against two very different partners …
Sam Chambers / Splash 247:
How Maersk has largely gone back to operating manually after malware attack, which some experts are calling a “Y2K moment” for the shipping industry
Elizabeth Dwoskin / Washington Post:
Sources: Twitter is weighing a way to let users flag tweets with misleading, false, or harmful info, moving slowly due to concerns users could game the system  —  Twitter is exploring adding a feature that would let users flag tweets that contain misleading, false or harmful information …
Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
Nutanix announces strategic partnership with Google Cloud and unveils new tools for hybrid cloud management  —  Google Cloud and Nutanix joint customers will be able to manage on-premises and public cloud infrastructure as one unified service.  —  Nutanix and Google have formed …
Barb Darrow / Fortune:
GPU database provider Kinetica raises $50M Series A led by Canvas Ventures and Meritech Capital Partners  —  Kinetica, a startup that builds databases that harness fast graphical processing chips to perform everyday business applications, now has $50 million in new funding.
 

Paul Farhi / Washington Post:
A look at the ugly descent of Trump's relationship with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, from Trump's guest appearances on Morning Joe to today's tweets

Emily Jane Fox / Vanity Fair:
Greta Van Susteren parts ways with MSNBC after her 6pm show fails to gain traction

Benjamin Mullin / Poynter:
The New York Times editorial staff protests pending newsroom cuts with a 15-minute walkout and reporters' letter to top editors

New York Times:
A look at France's Station F hub, which has space for 1,000 startups, backing from Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon, and aims to make France a startup hotspot

Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
In filing, Uber suggests Levandowski downloaded Waymo IP as negotiating tactic for $120M bonus, reasserts that Kalanick told him to not share IP on discs
Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
Canada's top court rules that Google can be compelled by lower courts to remove search results worldwide, causing concern among civil liberties groups
