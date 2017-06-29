Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 29, 2017, 3:30 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

TechCrunch:
Microsoft buys Israeli cloud management company Cloudyn to incorporate Cloudyn's cloud management products into its portfolio; sources say price was $50M-$70M  —  Back in April, we began hearing that Microsoft was in the process of buying Israeli cloud startup Cloudyn, a company …
Nicholas Thompson / Wired:
How Instagram used DeepText, an AI-based system built at Facebook that mimics the way language works in our brains, to block offensive comments  —  EVERY WORD HAS at least one meaning when it stands alone.  But the meaning can change depending on context, or even over time.
Emily Chang / Bloomberg:
Ann Lai, a former principal at Binary Capital, sues firm for harassment by Justin Caldbeck following her resignation  —  Co-founder Justin Caldbeck left after reports of harassment  —  Ann Lai says Caldbeck pressured her after she left firm  —  A former employee is suing Binary Capital LLC …
Eugene Wei / Remains of the Day:
Internet has ushered in an age of “distributed truth”, widely spreading little known knowledge that used to be confined offline, such as Caldbeck's behavior  —  Apparently, for years, Nora Ephron, who was once married to Carl Bernstein, would openly tell people that Deep Throat was FBI Associate Director Mark Felt.
Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
Nutanix announces strategic partnership with Google Cloud and unveils new tools for hybrid cloud management  —  Google Cloud and Nutanix joint customers will be able to manage on-premises and public cloud infrastructure as one unified service.  —  Nutanix and Google have formed …
New York Times:
Malware attack raises concern that the NSA has lost control over cyberweapons they developed, and that damage from the Shadow Brokers leaks could be much worse  —  Twice in the past month, National Security Agency cyberweapons stolen from its arsenal have been turned against two very different partners …
Sam Chambers / Splash 247:
How Maersk has largely gone back to operating manually after malware attack, which some experts are calling a “Y2K moment” for the shipping industry
New York Times:
A look at France's Station F hub, which has space for 1,000 startups, backing from Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon, and aims to make France a startup hotspot  —  A new start-up incubator in Paris symbolizes France's tech ambitions, but can the land of the 35-hour workweek overcome its cultural …
Barb Darrow / Fortune:
GPU database provider Kinetica raises $50M Series A led by Canvas Ventures and Meritech Capital Partners  —  Kinetica, a startup that builds databases that harness fast graphical processing chips to perform everyday business applications, now has $50 million in new funding.
Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
In filing, Uber suggests Levandowski downloaded Waymo IP as negotiating tactic for $120M bonus, reasserts that Kalanick told him to not share IP on discs  —  Uber laid out new details in a court filing today about how it learned the former lead of its self-driving car unit, Anthony Levandowski …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:30 PM ET, June 29, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Michael M. Grynbaum / New York Times:
Trump's vulgar tweets directed at Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are the latest of a string of escalating attacks by the president on the news media

Alexios Mantzarlis / Poynter:
Poynter receives a $1.3M grant from the Omidyar Network and Open Society Foundations to expand its International Fact-Checking Network

Mark Sweney / The Guardian:
The UK government says it intends to call in the Competition and Markets Authority for a further six-month examination of Rupert Murdoch's Sky takeover bid

More News

Earlier Picks

Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
Canada's top court rules that Google can be compelled by lower courts to remove search results worldwide, causing concern among civil liberties groups
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor