June 29, 2017, 1:10 PM
Nicholas Thompson / Wired:
How Instagram used DeepText, an AI-based system built at Facebook that mimics the way language works in our brains, to block offensive comments  —  EVERY WORD HAS at least one meaning when it stands alone.  But the meaning can change depending on context, or even over time.
TechCrunch:
Microsoft buys Israeli cloud management company Cloudyn to incorporate Cloudyn's cloud management products into its portfolio; sources say price was $50M-$70M  —  Jun 29, 2017, 7:04 amJun 29, 2017, 7:30 am  —  Back in April, we began hearing that Microsoft was in the process …
New York Times:
Malware attack raises concern that the NSA has lost control over cyberweapons they developed, and that damage from the Shadow Brokers leaks could be much worse  —  Twice in the past month, National Security Agency cyberweapons stolen from its arsenal have been turned against two very different partners …
Matt Suiche / Comae Technologies:
Malware spreading in recent outbreak is not ransomware, as “Petya” had been altered to wipe and destroy system memory, suggesting a nation state was behind it
Emily Chang / Bloomberg:
Ann Lai, a former principal at Binary Capital, sues firm for harassment by Justin Caldbeck following her resignation  —  Co-founder Justin Caldbeck left after reports of harassment  —  Ann Lai says Caldbeck pressured her after she left firm  —  A former employee is suing Binary Capital LLC …
Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
Canada's top court rules that Google can be compelled by lower courts to remove search results worldwide, causing concern among civil liberties groups  —  The Supreme Court of Canada ruled against Google on Wednesday in a closely-watched intellectual property case over whether judges can apply …
New York Times:
A look at France's Station F hub, which has space for 1,000 startups, backing from Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon, and aims to make France a startup hotspot  —  A new start-up incubator in Paris symbolizes France's tech ambitions, but can the land of the 35-hour workweek overcome its cultural …
Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
Nutanix announces strategic partnership with Google Cloud and unveils new tools for hybrid cloud management  —  Google Cloud and Nutanix joint customers will be able to manage on-premises and public cloud infrastructure as one unified service.  —  Nutanix and Google have formed …
Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
In filing, Uber suggests Levandowski downloaded Waymo IP as negotiating tactic for $120M bonus, reasserts that Kalanick told him to not share IP on discs  —  Uber laid out new details in a court filing today about how it learned the former lead of its self-driving car unit, Anthony Levandowski …
 

From Mediagazer

Michael M. Grynbaum / New York Times:
Trump's vulgar tweets directed at Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are the latest of a string of escalating attacks by the president on the news media

Alexios Mantzarlis / Poynter:
Poynter receives a $1.3M grant from the Omidyar Network and Open Society Foundations to expand its International Fact-Checking Network

Joe Flint / Wall Street Journal:
AMC launches AMC Premiere, an advertising-free version of its channel, for $4.99 a month, available as an add-on for Comcast cable subscribers

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google officially debuts its internal Area 120 startup incubator and announces a VR advertising project called Advr aimed at testing formats
