June 28, 2017, 10:00 AM
New York Times:
Ransomware attack spreads to 64 countries including the Asia-Pacific region, is said to originate in software from a Ukrainian tax accountancy firm M.E.Doc  —  SHANGHAI — A cargo terminal at a bustling Mumbai port lurched to a stop.  Threatening text filled computer screens at a chocolate factory in Tasmania.
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Experts from Eset and Recorded Future say ransomware scans systems for passwords to send to server, uses NSA “EternalBlue” exploit, is “Petya” variant  —  Like earlier ransomware worm, new attacks use potent exploit stolen from the NSA.
Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Researchers find creating a read-only “perfc” file on Windows stops the current “Petya” ransomware variant from executing locally  —  Cybereason security researcher Amit Serper has found a way to prevent the Petya (NotPetya/SortaPetya/Petna) ransomware from infecting computers.
Joseph Cox / Motherboard:
German email host closes account of hacker behind ransomware outbreak, but because victims can't reach hacker, they can't decrypt files even if they pay  —  On Tuesday, a new, worldwide ransomware outbreak took off, infecting targets in Ukraine, France, Spain, and elsewhere.
Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Ransomware attack spreads to orgs in Britain, US, and Europe, including ad firm WPP, Chernobyl power plant, shipping giant Maersk, US hospital, Merck, more
Jon Henley / The Guardian:
Ransomware attack affecting Windows machines hits Russian oil giant Rosneft, many Ukrainian banks, Ukrainian firms and utilities including state power service
Richard Lai / Engadget:
Vivo demos Qualcomm's new ultrasonic fingerprint sensors that work under glass, metal, and water; commercial devices using them are expected in 2018  —  There have been rumours of Apple exploring under-display fingerprint scanning technology, but you probably didn't expect the first of such demos to come from China.
Joseph Lichterman / Nieman Lab:
Google News unveils desktop redesign that highlights fact checking sites, streamlines design, and offers more personalization  —  “To give them that multitude of facts, voices, and perspectives, you want the UI to disappear and not be a sense of overload or cognitive load on them but just be transparent."
Dan Primack / Axios:
Source: Lightspeed asked Stitch Fix CEO to sign non-disparagement agreement after she complained about then-board member and Lightspeed partner Justin Caldbeck  —  When Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake told Lightspeed Venture Partners, an early investor in her company, that (then) …
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Microsoft to add Exploit Guard feature in this fall's Creators Update for Windows to help manage EMET-like exploit mitigations app by app  —  The built-in exploit mitigations are getting stronger and easier to configure.  —  The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will include EMET …
Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
As Facebook reaches the 2B MAUs milestone, a look at its growth strategy over the years with interview of VPs of growth, growth marketing, social good, others
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:00 AM ET, June 28, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Jeremy Barr / Hollywood Reporter:
Axel Springer and Murdoch's News Corp applaud EU Commission's fine of $2.7B against Google for abusing search engine dominance

Ben Jacobs / The Guardian:
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders urges everyone to watch an anti-CNN video by James O'Keefe, adding “whether it's accurate or not, I don't know”

Peter Kafka / Recode:
NBCUniversal to offer $50 Premier League Pass in US starting in August with live streams of 130 soccer games, no cable subscription required

Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
You can now request an Uber ride for people without a smartphone or Uber account, making it easier to help seniors
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: refurbished Galaxy Note 7 “Fandom Edition” initially launching in South Korea on July 7
