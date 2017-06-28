Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 28, 2017, 5:30 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

New York Times:
Malware attack spreads to 64 countries including the Asia-Pacific region, is said to originate in software from a Ukrainian tax accountancy firm M.E.Doc  —  SHANGHAI — A cargo terminal at a bustling Mumbai port lurched to a stop.  Threatening text filled computer screens at a chocolate factory in Tasmania.
Matt Suiche / Comae Technologies:
Malware used in outbreak was not ransomware, as the “petya” variant had been altered to wipe and destroy system memory, suggesting this was done by nation state  —  TL;DR: The ransonware was a lure for the media, this version of Petya actually wipes the first sectors of the disk …
Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Researchers find creating a read-only “perfc” file on Windows stops the current “Petya” malware variant from executing locally
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Experts from Eset and Recorded Future say malware scans systems for passwords to send to server, uses NSA “EternalBlue” exploit, is “Petya” variant
Julia Angwin / ProPublica:
Internal documents show how Facebook polices speech, at times unfairly punishing and censoring black users or those in disputed territories like Palestine  —  In the wake of a terrorist attack in London earlier this month, a U.S. congressman wrote a Facebook post in which he called for the slaughter of “radicalized” Muslims.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Google Photos begins rolling out new suggested sharing features, including dedicated in-app sharing tab and optional automatic sharing  —  Google is now starting to roll out the major new sharing features announced for Google Photos last month.  —  The update adds a dedicated “sharing” …
Joseph Lichterman / Nieman Lab:
Google News unveils desktop redesign that highlights fact checking sites, streamlines design, and offers more personalization  —  “To give them that multitude of facts, voices, and perspectives, you want the UI to disappear and not be a sense of overload or cognitive load on them but just be transparent."
Steve Lohr / New York Times:
A look at “new-collar” tech-focused jobs, supported by big firms like Microsoft and IBM, that aim to provide skills to workers without college degrees in the US  —  ROCKET CENTER, W.Va. — A few years ago, Sean Bridges lived with his mother, Linda, in Wiley Ford …
Richard Lai / Engadget:
Vivo demos Qualcomm's new ultrasonic fingerprint sensors that work under glass, metal, and water; commercial devices using them are expected in 2018  —  There have been rumours of Apple exploring under-display fingerprint scanning technology, but you probably didn't expect the first of such demos to come from China.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
iOS 11 on iPad Pro falls short of being a laptop replacement due to lack of precise pointer input, but side-by-side view and multitasking are getting better  —  Apple introduced some major changes to the iPad with its iOS 11 beta earlier this week.  While you can use the iPad just as you've always …
Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
Canada's top court rules that Google can be compelled by lower courts to remove search results worldwide, causing concern among civil liberties groups  —  The Supreme Court of Canada ruled against Google on Wednesday in a closely-watched intellectual property case over whether judges can apply …
Makiko Yamazaki / Reuters:
Toshiba misses self-imposed deadline for chip unit sale, sues Western Digital for $1B for interfering with the sale process  —  Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) has pushed back its timeline to clinch a sale of its prized flash memory chip unit, saying the $18 billion deal was being held up due …
Dan Primack / Axios:
Source: Lightspeed asked Stitch Fix CEO to sign non-disparagement agreement after she complained about then-board member and Lightspeed partner Justin Caldbeck  —  When Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake told Lightspeed Venture Partners, an early investor in her company, that (then) …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:30 PM ET, June 28, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Todd Spangler / Variety:
Vice Media's Motherboard retracts two articles on Trump's animatronic presence at Disney Parks' Hall of Presidents, citing factual errors, questions on sourcing

Daniel Holloway / Variety:
Source: MTV News restructures to focus on short-form video, cutting about a dozen jobs as it shifts from long-form journalism, adding video staff

Brian Karem / Playboy:
Playboy journalist Brian Karem recounts his confrontation with Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during White House press briefing

More News

Paul Chadwick / The Guardian:
The Guardian rolls back much of its WhatsApp backdoor story, which was decried by 70+ experts, but will leave it online with a note highlighting deficiencies

Earlier Picks

Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor