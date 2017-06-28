Open Links In New Tab
June 28, 2017, 2:45 PM
Julia Angwin / ProPublica:
Internal documents show how Facebook polices speech, at times unfairly punishing and censoring black users or those in disputed territories like Palestine  —  In the wake of a terrorist attack in London earlier this month, a U.S. congressman wrote a Facebook post in which he called for the slaughter of “radicalized” Muslims.
New York Times:
Ransomware attack spreads to 64 countries including the Asia-Pacific region, is said to originate in software from a Ukrainian tax accountancy firm M.E.Doc  —  SHANGHAI — A cargo terminal at a bustling Mumbai port lurched to a stop.  Threatening text filled computer screens at a chocolate factory in Tasmania.
Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Researchers find creating a read-only “perfc” file on Windows stops the current “Petya” ransomware variant from executing locally  —  Cybereason security researcher Amit Serper has found a way to prevent the Petya (NotPetya/SortaPetya/Petna) ransomware from infecting computers.
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Experts from Eset and Recorded Future say ransomware scans systems for passwords to send to server, uses NSA “EternalBlue” exploit, is “Petya” variant
Joseph Cox / Motherboard:
German email host closes account of hacker behind ransomware outbreak, but because victims can't reach hacker, they can't decrypt files even if they pay
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Google Photos begins rolling out new suggested sharing features, including dedicated in-app sharing tab and optional automatic sharing  —  Google is now starting to roll out the major new sharing features announced for Google Photos last month.  —  The update adds a dedicated “sharing” …
Richard Lai / Engadget:
Vivo demos Qualcomm's new ultrasonic fingerprint sensors that work under glass, metal, and water; commercial devices using them are expected in 2018  —  There have been rumours of Apple exploring under-display fingerprint scanning technology, but you probably didn't expect the first of such demos to come from China.
Joseph Lichterman / Nieman Lab:
Google News unveils desktop redesign that highlights fact checking sites, streamlines design, and offers more personalization  —  “To give them that multitude of facts, voices, and perspectives, you want the UI to disappear and not be a sense of overload or cognitive load on them but just be transparent."
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Microsoft to add Exploit Guard feature in this fall's Creators Update for Windows to help manage EMET-like exploit mitigations app by app  —  The built-in exploit mitigations are getting stronger and easier to configure.  —  The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will include EMET …
Dan Primack / Axios:
Source: Lightspeed asked Stitch Fix CEO to sign non-disparagement agreement after she complained about then-board member and Lightspeed partner Justin Caldbeck  —  When Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake told Lightspeed Venture Partners, an early investor in her company, that (then) …
Paul Chadwick / The Guardian:
The Guardian rolls back much of its WhatsApp backdoor story, which was decried by 70+ experts, but will leave it online with a note highlighting deficiencies  —  The Guardian was wrong to report last January that the popular messaging service WhatsApp had a security flaw so serious that it was a huge threat to freedom of speech.
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:45 PM ET, June 28, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Todd Spangler / Variety:
Vice Media's Motherboard retracts two articles on Trump's animatronic presence at Disney Parks' Hall of Presidents, citing factual errors, questions on sourcing

Brian Karem / Playboy:
Playboy journalist Brian Karem recounts his confrontation with Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during White House press briefing

Adi Joseph / USA Today:
Q&A with Yahoo NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, who is joining ESPN, on his new role, layoffs at the network, and more

Makiko Yamazaki / Reuters:
Toshiba misses self-imposed deadline for chip unit sale, sues Western Digital for $1B for interfering with the sale process

