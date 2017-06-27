Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 27, 2017, 11:40 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

EU Press Room:
EU Commission fines Google €2.42B for abusing search engine dominance by promoting its own shopping service, gives 90 days to end conduct or face penalties  —  The European Commission has fined Google €2.42 billion for breaching EU antitrust rules.
Kent Walker / Google:
Google says it “respectfully disagrees” with the EU Commission's decision and will review it in detail as it considers an appeal  —  When you shop online, you want to find the products you're looking for quickly and easily.  And advertisers want to promote those same products.
Reuters:
Cyberattack hits Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, several Ukrainian banks and companies including the state power distributor, and Ukraine's main airport  —  Russia's top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said a large-scale cyber attack hit its servers on Tuesday and computer systems at some banks …
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple has acquired eye-tracking firm SensoMotoric Instruments, documents show  —  Apple has almost certainly acquired German computer vision company SensoMotoric Instruments, a provider of eye tracking glasses and systems, based on evidence compiled by MacRumors.
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Sprint enters into exclusive talks with Charter and Comcast on wireless deal, merger discussions with T-Mobile put on hold  —  Sprint has entered into exclusive talks with Charter Communications and Comcast, as the cable companies explore a deal that could bolster their plans …
Jennings Brown / Gizmodo:
Zillow sends cease and desist letter to architectural criticism blog McMansion Hell for using its images for parody  —  Real estate aggregator site Zillow has sent a cease and desist letter to the creator of McMansion Hell, the most popular lampooner of suburban ticky-tacky monstrosities.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Drive.ai raises $50M Series B led by NEA for retrofit kits to bring self-driving to existing fleets  —  Self-driving technology startup Drive.ai has raised a $50 million Series B funding round, led by NEA and with participation from GGV and previous investors, including Series A lead Northern Light.
Nathan Ingraham / Engadget:
Amazon Echo Show review: Alexa takes great advantage of the low-resolution touchscreen, speaker quality is better than Echo; device is a good value at $230
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
Impressive first glimpses of simple ARKit apps, like a virtual measuring tape, suggest Apple is closer to delivering AR to masses than Google's Tango  —  Google's Tango is about the future whereas Apple's ARKit is about the present  —  Apple has often been accused of acting like it invented things …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:40 AM ET, June 27, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Erik Wemple / Washington Post:
Three CNN staffers resign after retracted Russia-Scaramucci story: reporter Thomas Frank, editor Eric Lichtblau, and CNN Investigates executive editor Lex Haris

Jeffrey Toobin / New Yorker:
Profile of American Media CEO David Pecker, a longtime friend of Trump who says the National Enquirer supports the president because its readers do

Bloomberg:
Facebook partners with Fox Sports to live stream 12+ Champions League soccer matches in the US, as part of its strategy to entice advertisers to buy more

More News

Danny Sullivan / Search Engine Land:
Veteran search marketing reporter Danny Sullivan steps back from chief content officer to advisor role at Search Engine Land, says he's undecided on what's next
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
iOS 11 preview, as its public beta goes live today: complexity added to features without sacrificing simplicity of iOS, but multitasking is still limited

Earlier Picks

Bloomberg:
Apple leases small fleet of cars from Hertz to test self-driving tech, according to documents from California's DMV; Hertz stock jumps 13%+
Twitter:
Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube form Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, building on EU Internet Forum, Shared Industry Hash Database initiatives
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor