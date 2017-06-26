Open Links In New Tab
June 26, 2017, 12:40 PM
Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Avis signs deal to manage the self-driving minivans of Alphabet's Waymo in Phoenix; Waymo CEO says Avis' Zipcar network was part of the partnership's appeal  —  Rental car firm will service Waymo vehicles in Phoenix  —  Zipcar owner could give Waymo much needed access to network
Dan Primack / Axios:
Sources: Matt Mazzeo, formerly of Lowercase Capital, quits Binary Capital weeks after quietly joining as its third partner; Justin Caldbeck formally resigns  —  We have some updates on the situation at Binary Capital, the San Francisco-based venture capital firm whose co-founding partner …
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Sources: Pandora founder and CEO Tim Westergren plans to step down, will likely stay until a replacement is found  —  The streaming music giant doesn't have a replacement for its founder lined up.  —  Pandora co-founder and CEO Tim Westergren plans to step down as the streaming music company's leader …
Nicole Lee / Engadget:
Facebook adds animated reactions, more masks, filters, and effects to Messenger's video chat  —  Facebook Messenger has had video chat capabilities for a couple of years now, and last December, it finally added group chat capabilities.  Today, the company is unveiling even more features …
Bloomberg:
Profile of Starsky Robotics, which hires truckers to train and eventually remotely control semi-autonomous trucks  —  Just before Stefan Seltz-Axmacher offers a job to an engineer at Starsky Robotics Inc., a driverless trucking startup in San Francisco, he gives them the talk.
Vidhi Doshi / Washington Post:
Over the past few months, an estimated 60K IT workers have lost jobs in India, where employers often cite poor ratings to pressure employees into resigning  —  NEW DELHI — They were going to be India's gilded generation.  —  When P.R. Sujoy became a software engineer, he thought his life was made.
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Facebook courts talent agencies as it prepares to debut TV-quality shows by late summer with budgets of up to $3M/episode, as well as short-form videos  —  Facebook is talking to Hollywood studios and agencies about producing TV-quality shows with an eye toward launching original programming …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google Earth launches Voyager feature with lesson plans and educational tours for classrooms, put together by scientists, nonprofits, and other storytellers  —  In April, Google introduced a revamped, reimagined version of Google Earth, which included a number of new features that go beyond visualizing …
Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
Samsara, maker of sensors and GPS units for fleet vehicle management, raises $40M Series C at $530M+ valuation led by General Catalyst with return investor a16z  —  Rapid changes in the shipping industry has caught the attention of investors who are starting to pour large sums of money into the industry.
 

From Mediagazer

Jon Passantino / BuzzFeed:
Source: CNNMoney executive editor Rich Barberi tells staff not to publish any content involving Russia before clearing with him and a CNN VP

Peter Kafka / Recode:
Vimeo says it will not be launching the subscription video service it announced three years ago

Alexis Sobel Fitts / Wired:
A look at some Alt-Right wiki sites, which were created as an alternative to Wikipedia and its perceived liberal bias

Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
65 projects have raised $522M in ICOs this year, according to Smith + Crown; investors should be aware of the unregulated nature and potential for abuse in ICOs
