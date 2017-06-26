Open Links In New Tab
June 26, 2017
Nathan Ingraham / Engadget:
Amazon Echo Show review: Alexa takes great advantage of the low-resolution touchscreen, speaker quality is better than Echo; device is a good value at $230  —  Siri may have ushered in the era of the digital assistant, but Amazon's Echo (with Alexa) really took that concept and put it in our homes.
Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Avis signs deal to manage the self-driving minivans of Alphabet's Waymo in Phoenix; Waymo CEO says Avis' Zipcar network was part of the partnership's appeal  —  Rental car firm will service Waymo vehicles in Phoenix  —  Zipcar owner could give Waymo much needed access to network
Bloomberg:
Apple leases small fleet of cars from Hertz to test self-driving tech, according to documents from California's DMV; Hertz stock jumps 13%+  —  Apple Lexus SUVs leased from Hertz's Donlen, documents show  —  Alphabet's Waymo has signed a similar deal with Avis
Twitter:
Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube form Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, building on EU Internet Forum, Shared Industry Hash Database initiatives  —  Today, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube are announcing the formation of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism …
Aoife White / Bloomberg:
Sources: Google to face EU antitrust fine, expected top previous $1.2B record, as soon as Tuesday, for unfairly promoting its own shopping search service  —  EU has accused Google of unfairly promoting shopping search  —  Fine, expected to be a record, could be followed by others
Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols / ZDNet:
Debian Linux dev reveals Intel Skylake and Kaby Lake processors have hyper-threading bug, which can lead to erratic system behavior including data loss, freezes  —  The latest Intel chips have a nasty bug that causes unpredictable system behavior.  —  Do you have an Intel Skylake and Kaby Lake processor under your computer's hood?
 

Jeffrey Toobin / New Yorker:
Profile of American Media CEO David Pecker, a longtime friend of Trump who says the National Enquirer supports the president because its readers do

Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
Fox Sports is eliminating its ~20-person web writing staff, based in Los Angeles, to invest in online video production

Al Tompkins / Poynter:
NPR is planning to roll out a regional hub system to make it easier for local stations to share resources, with plans to launch four pilots in the next year

Dan Primack / Axios:
Sources: Matt Mazzeo, formerly of Lowercase Capital, quits Binary Capital weeks after quietly joining as its third partner; Justin Caldbeck formally resigns

Peter Kafka / Recode:
Sources: Pandora founder and CEO Tim Westergren plans to step down but will likely stay until a replacement is found
