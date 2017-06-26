Open Links In New Tab
June 26, 2017
Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Avis signs deal to manage the self-driving minivans of Alphabet's Waymo in Phoenix; Waymo CEO says Avis' Zipcar network was part of the partnership's appeal  —  Rental car firm will service Waymo vehicles in Phoenix  —  Zipcar owner could give Waymo much needed access to network
Dan Primack / Axios:
Sources: Matt Mazzeo, formerly of Lowercase Capital, quits Binary Capital weeks after quietly joining as its third partner; Justin Caldbeck formally resigns  —  We have some updates on the situation at Binary Capital, the San Francisco-based venture capital firm whose co-founding partner …
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Sources: Pandora founder and CEO Tim Westergren plans to step down, will likely stay until a replacement is found  —  The streaming music giant doesn't have a replacement for its founder lined up.  —  Pandora co-founder and CEO Tim Westergren plans to step down as the streaming music company's leader …
Aoife White / Bloomberg:
Sources: Google to face EU antitrust fine, expected top previous $1.2B record, as soon as Tuesday, for unfairly promoting its own shopping search service  —  EU has accused Google of unfairly promoting shopping search  —  Fine, expected to be a record, could be followed by others
Twitter:
Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube form Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, building on EU Internet Forum, Shared Industry Hash Database initiatives  —  Today, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube are announcing the formation of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism …
Bloomberg:
Profile of Starsky Robotics, which hires truckers to train and eventually remotely control semi-autonomous trucks  —  Just before Stefan Seltz-Axmacher offers a job to an engineer at Starsky Robotics Inc., a driverless trucking startup in San Francisco, he gives them the talk.
 

From Mediagazer

Jon Passantino / BuzzFeed:
Source: CNNMoney executive editor Rich Barberi tells staff not to publish any content involving Russia before clearing with him and a CNN VP

Peter Kafka / Recode:
Vimeo says it will not be launching the subscription video service it announced three years ago

Alexis Sobel Fitts / Wired:
A look at some Alt-Right wiki sites, which were created as an alternative to Wikipedia and its perceived liberal bias

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Facebook courts talent agencies as it prepares to debut TV-quality shows by late summer with budgets of up to $3M/episode, as well as short-form videos
