June 25, 2017, 9:50 PM
Wall Street Journal:
Walmart tells some tech providers not to use Amazon Web Services if they want Walmart's business  —  Wal-Mart is telling some technology companies that if they want its business, they can't run applications for the retailer on Amazon's leading cloud-computing service, Amazon Web Services.
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Sources: Pandora founder and CEO Tim Westergren plans to step down, will likely stay until a replacement is found  —  The streaming music giant doesn't have a replacement for its founder lined up.  —  Pandora founder and CEO Tim Westergren plans to step down as the streaming music company's leader …
Robert Hackett / Fortune:
A behind-the-scenes look at how Google's Project Zero, known for its hard-nosed vulnerability disclosure policy, got started and has evolved over time  —  Brash.  Controversial.  A guard against rising digital threats around the globe.  Google's Project Zero is securing the Internet on its own terms.
Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
Coinbase is reimbursing losses caused by Wednesday's Ethereum flash crash, when prices briefly dropped from $320 to as low as $0.10 on the GDAX exchange  —  Earlier this week, GDAX, the digital currency exchange run by Coinbase, experienced a flash crash in its USD - Ethereum market.
BBC:
Attack on UK parliament email system prompts security team to disable remote access; fewer than 1% of 9,000 accounts on the system compromised, says spokesman  —  Up to 90 email accounts were compromised during the cyber-attack on Parliament on Friday.  —  Fewer than 1% of the 9,000 users …
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Facebook courts talent agencies as it prepares to debut TV-quality shows by late summer with budgets of up to $3M/episode, as well as short-form videos  —  Facebook is talking to Hollywood studios and agencies about producing TV-quality shows with an eye toward launching original programming …
Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
Sources: Pearl Automation, self-driving kit startup founded by ex-Apple engineers that raised $50M, shuts down after poor sales of its wireless rear-view camera  —  Pearl Automation, an automotive startup founded by former Apple engineers, has decided to shut down, Axios has learned from multiple sources.
Dan Primack / Axios:
Sources: Binary Capital delayed its plans to close on upwards of $75M in new capital in wake of Justin Caldbeck situation  —  Binary Capital yesterday delayed its plans to close on upwards of $75 million in new capital for its second fund.  This comes after co-founding partner Justin Caldbeck took …
Dan Primack / Axios:
After reports of sexual harassment, Justin Caldbeck takes indefinite leave of absence from Binary Capital, apologizes for behavior, says he'll seek counseling
 

