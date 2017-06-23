|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
|Susan Wojcicki / YouTube Blog:
|Graham Ruddick / The Guardian:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Reuters:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Jeff Baumgartner / Multichannel News:
|Kent Walker / Google:
|Cho Mu-Hyun / ZDNet:
|Lara O'Reilly / Wall Street Journal:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:30 PM ET, June 23, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Reuters:
|Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss / Reuters:
|Dana Hull / Bloomberg:
|Cade Metz / New York Times:
|Nicole Perlroth / New York Times:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch: