June 23, 2017, 1:00 PM
Dan Primack / Axios:
A number of female founders allege unwanted sexual advances and harassment by Binary Capital's Justin Caldbeck  —  “What do you know about a VC named Justin Caldbeck?”  —  That was the question a (now former) colleague asked last year, at the end of an unrelated conversation.
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Sources: Tesla talking to music labels about creating its own streaming service to be bundled with its cars, starting with a Pandora-like offering  —  Why not work directly with Spotify, Apple and others?  Good question.  —  Put this one in the “You can do that, but why would you want to do that? …
Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Google starts removing “confidential, personal medical records of private people” from search results  —  Google quietly added a new category of information Thursday  —  Health joins financial data, revenge porn as banned subjects  —  Alphabet Inc.'s Google has quietly decided …
Susan Wojcicki / YouTube Blog:
YouTube CEO says 1.5B logged-in viewers visit per month, and users spend 1 hour+ per day watching video on mobile devices  —  I just got off stage after a great conversation with Rhett and Link at VidCon, where we announced a number of exciting new updates.
Graham Ruddick / The Guardian:
Facebook launches Online Civil Courage Initiative in UK to fight hate speech and extremist content, will train and support charities and anti-terror groups  —  Firm's Online Civil Courage Initiative, already launched in Germany and France, aims to help charities and NGOs identify and eliminate hate speach
Cho Mu-Hyun / ZDNet:
Samsung Electronics says its has begun mass production of Exynos i T200, its first processor optimized for Internet of Things devices  —  Samsung Electronics has begun production for its first Internet of Things-optimised Exynos processor.  —  Samsung Electronics has launched the Exynos i T200 …
Dana Hull / Bloomberg:
Waymo hires ex-Tesla director of hardware engineering, Satish Jeyachandran, to lead its hardware team  —  Jeyanchandran was Tesla's director of hardware engineering  —  High-profile hire is latest in Silicon Valley talent war  —  Waymo has hired Satish Jeyachandran …
Dan Primack / Axios:
Source: over 1,000 Uber employees sign letter to board demanding that Travis Kalanick return “in an operational role” because he's “critical” to future success  —  More than one thousand current Uber employees have signed a letter to the company's board of directors …
 

Robert D. McFadden / New York Times:
Gabe Pressman, the senior correspondent for WNBC-TV, has died at 93; he was among the first local TV reporters in NYC, and believed by many to be the first

Katrina Manson / Financial Times:
Group of Arab states tells Qatar to close state-owned Al Jazeera and all affiliated channels as part of a list of demands to be met in 10 days

Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Google announces new VR180 video standard, showing half a 360-degree view, and partners with Yi, Lenovo, and LG for new cameras
Nicole Perlroth / New York Times:
How Golan Ben-Oni, CIO of US telecom firm IDT Corporation, discovered and is drawing attention to NSA-made DoublePulsar, a more potent sister tool to WannaCry

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook updates mission statement to “give people power to build community, bring the world closer together”, from “making the world more open and connected”
