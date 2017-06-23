Open Links In New Tab
June 23, 2017, 4:55 PM
Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Google to stop scanning Gmail email content to target ads, will use other user info it has for ad targeting  —  The move is designed to ease concerns of enterprise customers  —  Diane Greene pushes ad change to chase Microsoft in enterprise  —  Google is stopping one of the most controversial …
Dan Primack / Axios:
A number of female founders allege unwanted sexual advances and harassment by Binary Capital's Justin Caldbeck  —  “What do you know about a VC named Justin Caldbeck?”  —  That was the question a (now former) colleague asked last year, at the end of an unrelated conversation.
Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
Source: Samsung Galaxy Note8 to come with 6.3" display, dual 12MP cameras, and 6GB of RAM, launches in second half of September, will retail for €999  —  EXCLUSIVE:  —  Samsung is making preparations to launch its most expensive cellphone yet, telling partners that its Galaxy Note8 will retail for €999.
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Instagram is testing “favorites”, editable lists allowing users to share posts with a limited group of friends  —  Reinventing the friends list  —  Instagram has begun testing a way to share posts with a more limited group of friends.  Called favorites, the feature attempts …
Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Google starts removing “confidential, personal medical records of private people” from search results  —  Google quietly added a new category of information Thursday  —  Health joins financial data, revenge porn as banned subjects  —  Alphabet Inc.'s Google has quietly decided …
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Sources: Tesla talking to music labels about creating its own streaming service to be bundled with its cars, starting with a Pandora-like offering  —  Why not work directly with Spotify, Apple and others?  Good question.  —  Put this one in the “You can do that, but why would you want to do that? …
Graham Ruddick / The Guardian:
Facebook launches Online Civil Courage Initiative in UK to fight hate speech and extremist content, will train and support charities and anti-terror groups  —  Firm's Online Civil Courage Initiative, already launched in Germany and France, aims to help charities and NGOs identify and eliminate hate speach
Eyal Hertzog / The Bancor Protocol:
Bancor says a post questioning its purpose and code fundamentally misunderstands the network, and that all Bancor code is open, audited, and rigorously tested  —  Below you'll find a line by line response from the Bancor team to the “Bancor is Flawed” article by Professor Emin Gün Sirer.
 

Robert D. McFadden / New York Times:
Gabe Pressman, the senior correspondent for WNBC-TV, has died at 93; he was among the first local TV reporters in NYC, and believed by many to be the first

Susan Wojcicki / YouTube Blog:
At VidCon, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announces 1.5B logged-in viewers visit YouTube each month, says YouTube TV will expand to 10 markets, and more

Andrew Bucholtz / Awful Announcing:
Charles Harder, the lawyer in the Gawker-Hogan case, sues Gizmodo Media on behalf of Randall Busack of Pregame.com, for Deadspin story about sports betting site

Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
Facebook removed 30+ pages run from Macedonia over past two months citing TOS violations; publishers had assumed they were safe after paying for ads
Cho Mu-Hyun / ZDNet:
Samsung Electronics says its has begun mass production of Exynos i T200, its first processor optimized for Internet of Things devices

Susan Wojcicki / YouTube Blog:
YouTube CEO says 1.5B logged-in viewers visit per month, and users spend 1 hour+ per day watching video on mobile devices
Dan Primack / Axios:
Source: over 1,000 Uber employees sign letter to board demanding that Travis Kalanick return “in an operational role” because he's “critical” to future success
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook updates mission statement to “give people power to build community, bring the world closer together”, from “making the world more open and connected”
