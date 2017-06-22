Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 22, 2017, 10:45 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Kate Holton / Reuters:
Imagination Technologies puts itself up for sale after dispute with Apple over licensing rights, says “it has received interest from a number of parties”  —  Imagination Technologies (IMG.L), the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple (AAPL.O) over licensing rights …
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Benchmark confirms Bill Gurley will leave Uber's board of directors, to be replaced by fellow partner Matt Cohler  —  Benchmark partner Bill Gurley is in talks to leave Uber Technologies Inc.'s board of directors, two people familiar with the matter said.  —  If he decides to go …
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Sources detail how the pressure on Travis Kalanick played out in the days and hours leading to his resignation  —  Travis Kalanick's final hours as Uber's chief executive played out in a private room in a downtown Chicago hotel on Tuesday.  —  There, Mr. Kalanick, who was on a trip …
Washington Post:
Sources: Benchmark's Bill Gurley led the effort to build support among fellow Uber investors for a demand that Travis Kalanick resign  —  The plot to oust Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick began almost the moment he announced last week that he was taking a temporary break from the celebrated technology company caught up in scandals.
Farhad Manjoo / New York Times:
Uber's crisis was a failure of oversight and shows founders should be constrained by lieutenants, mentors, and a forceful board of directors  —  Travis Kalanick's spectacular rise and fall at Uber contains many lessons for the technology industry.  But one lesson should rise above the others …
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Possible Kalanick replacements at Uber: YouTube's Susan Wojcicki, ex-Ford CEO Alan Mulally, ex-eBay CEO John Donahoe; sources say Sandberg to stay at Facebook  —  The embattled ride-hail company needs a no-nonsense executive with some form of experience with distributed networks.
Claire Zillman / Fortune:
Facebook introduces new privacy tools to combat catfishing and guard profile photos from being misused, in India now and other countries soon  —  Facebook on Wednesday is unveiling new features that it hopes will make women in India feel safer on its platform.
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple seeks to reduce the 58% share of revenue labels get on Apple Music; labels may agree if subscriptions expand and other criteria are met  —  Labels' deals with Apple expire in the next couple weeks  —  Apple Inc. is seeking to reduce record labels' share of revenue from streaming …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snap adds Snap Map to Snapchat, offering global view of friends' locations in Bitmoji form, accessed by zooming out of default camera view
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:45 AM ET, June 22, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Alan Feuer / New York Times:
Murray Energy is seeking an order from the New York Supreme Court to force Reorg Research to disclose its sources, testing the limits of the state's shield law

Tom Glaisyer / DemocracyFund:
Democracy Fund and Knight Foundation pledge $2M during 2017 in campaign for nonprofit journalism, with $750K aimed at helping organizations find sustainability

Chris Ariens / TVNewser:
Sources: conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt will host a live half-hour show on MSNBC, airing Saturdays at 8am and beginning this week

More News

Earlier Picks

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Periscope debuts Super Hearts, which viewers can buy in-app using virtual coins starting at $0.99, earning creators a monthly pay-out
Gerry Doyle / New York Times:
Toshiba says it's chosen a Japanese consortium to buy its microchip business, overlooking US-based Western Digital; full details of the deal expected next week
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor