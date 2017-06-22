Open Links In New Tab
June 22, 2017, 8:50 PM
Dan Primack / Axios:
Source: over 1,000 Uber employees sign letter to board demanding that Travis Kalanick return “in an operational role” because he's “critical” to future success  —  More than one thousand current Uber employees have signed a letter to the company's board of directors …
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Sources detail how the pressure on Travis Kalanick played out in the days and hours leading to his resignation
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook updates mission statement to “give people power to build community, bring the world closer together”, from “making the world more open and connected”  —  “Making the world more open and connected” had one fundamental flaw: it didn't push for any specific positive outcome from more connection.
Kate Holton / Reuters:
Imagination Technologies puts itself up for sale after dispute with Apple over licensing rights, says “it has received interest from a number of parties”  —  Imagination Technologies (IMG.L), the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple (AAPL.O) over licensing rights …
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Google announces new VR180 video standard, showing half a 360-degree view, and partners with Yi, Lenovo, and LG for new cameras  —  Google is launching a new, more limited cinematic VR format that it hopes will be almost as accessible as regular YouTube videos.
Claire Zillman / Fortune:
Facebook introduces new privacy tools to combat catfishing and guard profile photos from being misused, in India now and other countries soon  —  Facebook on Wednesday is unveiling new features that it hopes will make women in India feel safer on its platform.
Nicole Perlroth / New York Times:
How Golan Ben-Oni, CIO of US telecom firm IDT Corporation, discovered and is drawing attention to NSA-made DoublePulsar, a more potent sister tool to WannaCry  —  NEWARK — There have been times over the last two months when Golan Ben-Oni has felt like a voice in the wilderness.
Tony Romm / Recode:
Executives for wireless and drone firms, including AT&T and PrecisionHawk, lobby Trump to cut down on regulations in White House meeting  —  For the likes of AT&T and PrecisionHawk, the face time with the president offered a chance to push their agendas.
 

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
Journalists condemn White House ban on video at press briefing as WHCA President Jeff Mason says the group is working on the issue

Susan Wojcicki / YouTube Blog:
At VidCon, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announces 1.5B logged-in viewers visit YouTube each month, says YouTube TV will expand to 10 markets, and more

Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
Reuters report: ad blocking growth stalls, 18% of 18-24-year-olds in US pay for online news, 33% of same age globally use social media as their main news source

Peter Kafka / Recode:
Sources: Tesla talking to music labels about creating its own streaming service to be bundled with its cars, starting with a Pandora-like offering

Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple seeks to reduce the 58% share of revenue labels get on Apple Music; labels may agree if subscriptions expand and other criteria are met
