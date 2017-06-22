|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Reuters:
|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Washington Post:
|Kate Holton / Reuters:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Kang-Xing Jin / Facebook:
|Claire Zillman / Fortune:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Nicole Perlroth / New York Times:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Susan Wojcicki / YouTube Blog:
|Massimo Calabresi / TIME:
|Oscar Williams-Grut / Business Insider:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:45 PM ET, June 22, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|David Ingram / Reuters:
|Jason Del Rey / Recode:
|Abhimanyu Ghoshal / The Next Web:
|Jessi Hempel / Wired:
|Bloomberg: