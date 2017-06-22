Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 22, 2017, 2:40 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Washington Post:
Sources: Benchmark's Bill Gurley led the effort to build support among fellow Uber investors for a demand that Travis Kalanick resign  —  The plot to oust Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick began almost the moment he announced last week that he was taking a temporary break from the celebrated technology company caught up in scandals.
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Benchmark confirms Bill Gurley will leave Uber's board of directors, to be replaced by fellow partner Matt Cohler  —  Benchmark partner Bill Gurley is in talks to leave Uber Technologies Inc.'s board of directors, two people familiar with the matter said.  —  If he decides to go …
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Sources: how the pressure on Travis Kalanick played out in the days and hours leading to his resignation  —  Travis Kalanick's final hours as Uber's chief executive played out in a private room in a downtown Chicago hotel on Tuesday.  —  There, Mr. Kalanick, who was on a trip …
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Possible Kalanick replacements at Uber: YouTube's Susan Wojcicki, ex-Ford CEO Alan Mulally, ex-eBay CEO John Donahoe; sources say Sandberg to stay at Facebook  —  The embattled ride-hail company needs a no-nonsense executive with some form of experience with distributed networks.
Farhad Manjoo / New York Times:
Uber's crisis was a failure of oversight and shows founders should be constrained by lieutenants, mentors, and a forceful board of directors  —  Travis Kalanick's spectacular rise and fall at Uber contains many lessons for the technology industry.  But one lesson should rise above the others …
Recode:
Uber confirms TPG Capital partner David Trujillo appointed to board of directors
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snap adds Snap Map to Snapchat, offering global view of friends' locations in Bitmoji form, accessed by zooming out of default camera view  —  Snapchat's next big feature wants to get you to meet up with friends in real life rather than just watching each other's lives on your phones.
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple seeks to reduce the 58% share of revenue labels get on Apple Music; labels may agree if subscriptions expand and other criteria are met  —  Labels' deals with Apple expire in the next couple weeks  —  Apple Inc. is seeking to reduce record labels' share of revenue from streaming …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Periscope debuts Super Hearts, which viewers can buy in-app using virtual coins starting at $0.99, earning creators a monthly pay-out  —  Periscope has a new revenue stream and a new way to attract the best live video content to its Twitter-owned app.  Today Periscope launches Super Hearts …
Spotify News:
Spotify now lets users build group playlists with their friends in Facebook Messenger  —  Spotify is excited to introduce Group Playlists for Messenger, a new experience for creating playlists with friends on a messaging app they already know and love.  —  With Group Playlists for Messenger …
Kate Holton / Reuters:
Imagination Technologies puts itself up for sale after dispute with Apple over licensing rights, says “it has received interest from a number of parties”  —  Imagination Technologies (IMG.L), the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple (AAPL.O) over licensing rights …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:40 AM ET, June 22, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

AP News:
The Wall Street Journal fires foreign affairs correspondent Jay Solomon after evidence emerges about his involvement in a prospective business deal with source

Tom Glaisyer / DemocracyFund:
Democracy Fund and Knight Foundation pledge $2M during 2017 in campaign for nonprofit journalism, with $750K aimed at helping organizations find sustainability

Caysey Welton / Folio:
Rodale hires advisers Allen & Company to explore the company's strategic options, including a possible sale

More News

Gerry Doyle / New York Times:
Toshiba says it's chosen a Japanese consortium to buy its microchip business, overlooking US-based Western Digital; full details of the deal expected next week

Earlier Picks

Tim Higgins / Wall Street Journal:
Tesla confirms departure of Autopilot VP Chris Lattner, hires AI expert Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and Autopilot
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor