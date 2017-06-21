Open Links In New Tab
June 21, 2017, 8:20 PM
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Travis Kalanick resigns as Uber CEO, sources say after pressure from Benchmark, First Round, Lowercase, Menlo, and Fidelity; he will remain on Uber's board  —  Travis Kalanick stepped down Tuesday as chief executive of Uber, the ride-hailing service that he helped found in 2009 and that he built …
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Possible Kalanick replacements at Uber: YouTube's Susan Wojcicki, ex-Ford CEO Alan Mulally, ex-eBay CEO John Donahoe; sources say Sandberg to stay at Facebook  —  The embattled ride-hail company needs a no-nonsense executive with some form of experience with distributed networks.
Farhad Manjoo / New York Times:
Uber's crisis was a failure of oversight and shows founders should be constrained by lieutenants, mentors, and a forceful board of directors  —  Travis Kalanick's spectacular rise and fall at Uber contains many lessons for the technology industry.  But one lesson should rise above the others …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snap adds Snap Map to Snapchat, offering global view of friends' locations in Bitmoji form, accessed by zooming out of default camera view  —  Snapchat's next big feature wants to get you to meet up with friends in real life rather than just watching each other's lives on your phones.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Sources: Snapchat quietly acquired social mapping startup Zenly last month for $250M to $350M; Zenly to continue running independently  —  Snapchat's newest feature, Snap Map, is based on its latest acquisition, social mapping startup Zenly.  TechCrunch has learned that Snapchat has bought Zenly …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Periscope debuts Super Hearts, which viewers can buy in-app using virtual coins starting at $0.99, earning creators a monthly pay-out  —  Periscope has a new revenue stream and a new way to attract the best live video content to its Twitter-owned app.  Today Periscope launches Super Hearts …
Spotify News:
Spotify now lets users build group playlists with their friends in Facebook Messenger  —  Spotify is excited to introduce Group Playlists for Messenger, a new experience for creating playlists with friends on a messaging app they already know and love.  —  With Group Playlists for Messenger …
Gerry Doyle / New York Times:
Toshiba says it's chosen a Japanese consortium to buy its microchip business, overlooking US-based Western Digital; full details of the deal expected next week  —  HONG KONG — As Toshiba, the embattled technology giant, battles for survival, it has turned to a group led by the Japanese government …
Nat Levy / GeekWire:
Textio raises $20M Series B led by Scale Venture Partners to expand “augmented writing” platform for enterprise  —  Textio, the Seattle startup that provides an “augmented writing” platform to help companies put together better job postings, has raised $20 million to expand its offerings to other types of business writing.
 

AP News:
The Wall Street Journal fires foreign affairs correspondent Jay Solomon after evidence emerges about his involvement in a prospective business deal with source

Steven Perlberg / BuzzFeed:
An inside look at how The Guardian's US operation has struggled to crack America, with some sources comparing it to a glorified foreign bureau for the UK paper

Austen Hufford / Wall Street Journal:
Many media startups are relying on unpaid student writers to fill their site with content, like Spoon University, which once had ~8,000 unpaid student writers

Rene Ritchie / iMore:
Video: Scott Forstall and early iPhone engineers talk about the iPhone's creation, its demonstration to Cingular/AT&T, and more at the Computer History Museum
Tim Higgins / Wall Street Journal:
Tesla confirms departure of Autopilot VP Chris Lattner, hires AI expert Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and Autopilot
