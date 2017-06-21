|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Recode:
|Farhad Manjoo / New York Times:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Tim Higgins / Wall Street Journal:
|Gerry Doyle / New York Times:
|Spotify News:
|Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
|Nat Levy / GeekWire:
|Kaitlyn Tiffany / The Verge:
|Chris O'Brien / VentureBeat:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:00 PM ET, June 21, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Kevin Kelleher / VentureBeat:
|Rachel King / Fortune:
|Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
|Dara Kerr / CNET:
|Janko Roettgers / Variety:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Rene Ritchie / iMore:
|Meghann Farnsworth / Recode:
|Lucian Constantin / The New Stack:
|Adam Samson / Financial Times:
|Liam Tung / ZDNet:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Mike Minotti / VentureBeat: