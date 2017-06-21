Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 21, 2017, 3:10 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Travis Kalanick resigns as Uber CEO, sources say after pressure from Benchmark, First Round, Lowercase, Menlo, and Fidelity; he will remain on Uber's board  —  Travis Kalanick stepped down Tuesday as chief executive of Uber, the ride-hailing service that he helped found in 2009 and that he built …
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Possible Kalanick replacements at Uber: YouTube's Susan Wojcicki, ex-Ford CEO Alan Mulally, ex-eBay CEO John Donahoe; sources say Sandberg to stay at Facebook  —  The embattled ride-hail company needs a no-nonsense executive with some form of experience with distributed networks.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snap adds Snap Map to Snapchat, offering global view of friends' locations in Bitmoji form, accessed by zooming out of default camera view  —  Snapchat's next big feature wants to get you to meet up with friends in real life rather than just watching each other's lives on your phones.
Tim Higgins / Wall Street Journal:
Tesla confirms departure of Autopilot VP Chris Lattner, hires AI expert Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and Autopilot  —  Chris Lattner, who Tesla announced in January was hired from Apple Inc. as vice president of Autopilot software, has left Elon Musk's Silicon Valley auto maker.
Spotify News:
Spotify now lets users build group playlists with their friends in Facebook Messenger  —  Spotify is excited to introduce Group Playlists for Messenger, a new experience for creating playlists with friends on a messaging app they already know and love.  —  With Group Playlists for Messenger …
Gerry Doyle / New York Times:
Toshiba says it's chosen a Japanese consortium to buy its microchip business, overlooking US-based Western Digital; full details of the deal expected next week  —  HONG KONG — As Toshiba, the embattled technology giant, battles for survival, it has turned to a group led by the Japanese government …
Rene Ritchie / iMore:
Video: Scott Forstall and early iPhone engineers talk about the iPhone's creation, its demonstration to Cingular/AT&T, and more at the Computer History Museum  —  Don't miss this.  Seriously.  —  Highlights  — Steve Jobs hated a guy at Microsoft who claimed their tablet PC …
Nat Levy / GeekWire:
Textio raises $20M Series B led by Scale Venture Partners to expand “augmented writing” platform for enterprise  —  Textio, the Seattle startup that provides an “augmented writing” platform to help companies put together better job postings, has raised $20 million to expand its offerings to other types of business writing.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Periscope debuts Super Hearts, which viewers can buy in-app using virtual coins starting at $0.99, earning creators a monthly pay-out  —  Periscope has a new revenue stream and a new way to attract the best live video content to its Twitter-owned app.  Today Periscope launches Super Hearts …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:10 PM ET, June 21, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Steven Perlberg / BuzzFeed:
An inside look at how The Guardian's US operation has struggled to crack America, with some sources comparing it to a glorified foreign bureau for the UK paper

Austen Hufford / Wall Street Journal:
Many media startups are relying on unpaid student writers to fill their site with content, like Spoon University, which once had ~8,000 unpaid student writers

Mădălina Ciobanu / Journalism.co.uk:
Media research firm Kaleida launches The Attention Index, an open-source algorithm to measure the quality and impact of stories

More News

Lucian Constantin / The New Stack:
“Stack Clash” memory management flaw found in Linux, BSD, Solaris, allows privilege escalation to root; patches are available

Earlier Picks

Michael Liedtke / AP News:
Uber adds option to tip US drivers, starting in 3 cities, and other ways to earn like being paid for waiting on riders to show, as part of “180 days of change”
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor