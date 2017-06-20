Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 20, 2017, 11:35 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

William Turton / The Outline:
Leaked recording reveals how Apple's Global Security team uses investigators, rigorous screening, and embeds security members in product teams to prevent leaks  —  SECRECY AT APPLE  —  Former NSA agents, secrecy members on product teams, and a screening apparatus bigger than the TSA.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google launches AI-powered jobs search engine that taps into listings from LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Facebook, and others  —  Looking for a new job is getting easier.  Google today launched a new jobs search feature right on its search result pages that lets …
Tony Romm / Recode:
Trump meets with tech execs, says US gov't must “catch up” with private sector; Cook calls for coding in schools; Bezos favors more adoption of commercial tech  —  The leaders of Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft, who met with Trump on Monday, have a few asks of their own.
David Schneider / IEEE Spectrum:
TOP500 fastest supercomputers: China's Sunway TaihuLight and Tianhe 2 take top two spots as Switzerland's GPU-based Piz Daint replaces US' Titan in third place  —  In June, we can look forward to two things: the Belmont Stakes and the first of the twice-yearly TOP500 rankings of supercomputers.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Spotify tests letting labels pay to put singles on free tier users' playlists; while an opt-out option is available, the scheme is reminiscent of radio payola  —  A mysterious “Sponsored Content” opt-out setting recently appeared in Spotify, and now the streaming giant has confirmed to TechCrunch what it's about.
Emin Gün Sirer / Hacking Distributed:
Bancor, which raised ~$150M in its ICO, has poor code quality, issues with its fundamental value proposition, and can be gamed by miners  —  Bancor just did their Initial Coin Offering (ICO) last week and raised a record $144M within a few hours.  They now hold the record for the biggest crowd-funding, ever, in the history of mankind.
Jason Del Rey / Recode:
Amazon tests Prime Wardrobe, a new service that lets customers try up to 15 pieces of clothing at a time, with bigger discounts the more they keep  —  Prime Wardrobe is currently in beta.  —  Following in the footsteps of a host of e-commerce startups, Amazon's fashion division is testing …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:35 AM ET, June 20, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta says reporters should walk out over “pointless” briefings as White House restrictions against press grow

Tara Palmeri / Politico:
Sources: Spicer is leading a search for his replacement as press secretary, having spoken with radio host Laura Ingraham and Daily Mail editor David Martosko

Gerry Smith / Bloomberg:
CNN to invest $40M in its in-house startup Great Big Story over the next two years, turning it into 24-hour streaming service, distributed on Sling TV, others

More News

Christina Farr / CNBC:
Sources: Apple working with Health Gorilla to add personal health data to iPhone including blood work, by integrating with hospitals and lab testing companies

Earlier Picks

New York Times:
How Mexican activists, journalists, lawyers have been targeted with NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, likely by their own gov't, which spent ~$80M on the tools
Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
FTC plus DC and California AGs attempt to block DraftKings-FanDuel merger, saying combined firm would control 90%+ of paid daily fantasy sports contests market
Gizmodo:
GOP data firm Deep Root Analytics accidentally exposed personal info of 198M+ US voters, including addresses, birthdates, and issue-by-issue sentiment analysis
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor