|Michael Liedtke / AP News:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|William Turton / The Outline:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Susan Decker / Bloomberg:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
|Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
|Ron Amadeo / Ars Technica:
|Alfred Ng / CNET:
|Jason Del Rey / Recode:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|David Schneider / IEEE Spectrum:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Corin Faife / Motherboard:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:40 PM ET, June 20, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Patience Haggin / Wall Street Journal:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Mariella Moon / Engadget:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Leticia Miranda / BuzzFeed:
|Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
|Gizmodo:
|Emin Gün Sirer / Hacking Distributed:
|Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
|Anne Dujmovic / CNET:
|Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Christina Farr / CNBC: