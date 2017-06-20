Open Links In New Tab
June 20, 2017, 3:40 AM
Gizmodo:
GOP data firm Deep Root Analytics accidentally exposed personal info of 198M+ US voters, including addresses, birthdates, and issue-by-issue sentiment analysis  —  Political data gathered on more than 198 million US citizens was exposed this month after a marketing firm contracted …
Tony Romm / Recode:
Trump meets with tech execs, says US gov't must “catch up” with private sector; Cook calls for coding in schools; Bezos favors more adoption of commercial tech  —  The leaders of Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft, who met with Trump on Monday, have a few asks of their own.
Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
FTC plus DC and California AGs attempt to block DraftKings-FanDuel merger, saying combined firm would control 90%+ of paid daily fantasy sports contests market  —  The Federal Trade Commission just announced it will authorize legal action to block the merger of DraftKings and FanDuel …
New York Times:
How Mexican activists, journalists, lawyers have been targeted with NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, likely by their own gov't, which spent ~$80M on the tools  —  MEXICO CITY — Mexico's most prominent human rights lawyers, journalists and anti-corruption activists have been targeted …
Wall Street Journal:
Time Warner signs 2-year $100M deal with Snap; Turner, Warner Bros. studio will create up to 10 original shows a year for Snap, which will keep 50% ad revenue  —  In a wide-ranging deal with Snap Inc., Time Warner Inc.'s Turner cable channels and the Warner Bros. studio will create …
Emin Gün Sirer / Hacking Distributed:
Bancor, which raised ~$150M in its ICO, has poor code quality, issues with its fundamental value proposition, and can be gamed by miners  —  Bancor just did their Initial Coin Offering (ICO) last week and raised a record $144M within a few hours.  They now hold the record for the biggest crowd-funding, ever, in the history of mankind.
Anne Dujmovic / CNET:
IDC: VR and AR headset shipments to reach 100M units by 2021, up 10X the 10M shipped in 2016  —  Virtual reality and augmented reality are expected to become more mainstream in the next five years, says a new forecast by IDC.  —  As more people warm up to virtual reality and augmented reality …
 

From Mediagazer

Tara Palmeri / Politico:
Sources: Spicer is leading a search for his replacement as press secretary, having spoken with radio host Laura Ingraham and Daily Mail editor David Martosko

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta says reporters should walk out over “pointless” briefings as White House restrictions against press grow

Jim Rutenberg / New York Times:
Univision News has found its moment in the Trump era, aggressively covering immigration and hiring reporters from places with few press freedoms like Venezuela

