June 19, 2017, 12:15 PM
Gizmodo:
GOP data firm Deep Root Analytics accidentally exposed personal details, including addresses and birthdates, of 198M voters-roughly 61% of US population  —  Political data gathered on more than 198 million US citizens was exposed this month after a marketing firm contracted …
Kent Walker / Google:
Google's new anti-extremist steps: targeted AI algo training, more content flaggers, no inflammatory video monetization, ads targeting potential ISIS recruits  —  Editor's Note: This post appeared as an op-ed in the Financial Times earlier today.  —  Terrorism is an attack on open societies …
Meng Jing / South China Morning Post:
China's State Information Office: sharing economy grew 103% YoY to $507B in 2016; 600M Chinese work within sharing economy or tried its services  —  30 bike-sharing apps launched already, with a dozen players fighting it out in the smartphone power bank sharing market, and six more dedicated solely to sharing umbrellas
Jeff Baumgartner / Multichannel News:
IBB Consulting study: almost half of US broadband customers subscribe to at least one OTT video service  —  About one-third take two, and 18% subscribe to more than three, IBB survey finds … Reflecting the surge in consumer adoption and volume of subscription VOD services …
Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
How Susan Wojcicki has led YouTube: navigating the company through ad-positioning woes, keeping creators happy, and refining YouTube TV while growing revenue  —  To outmaneuver traditional TV—and secure Google's future—YouTube's CEO must satisfy homegrown creators, risk-averse advertisers …
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
GSMA: 5B people, or two thirds of world's population, now have a mobile connection, with North America and Europe at 80%+ penetration and India at 54%  —  Planet Earth has hit a notable technological milestone, with five billion people globally — or two-thirds of the world's population — now laying claim to a mobile phone connection.
Chris O'Brien / VentureBeat:
Snips raises $13M Series A for its smart assistant platform which works without the cloud  —  Snips announced today that it has raised $13 million to boost its launch of a new voice platform designed to give hardware makers an alternative to Google's Home and Amazon's Alexa.
Stephen Vladeck / Motherboard:
SCOTUS to hear case on the legality of warrantless access to historical cell-site location information this year  —  Later this year, the Supreme Court will decide if police can track a person's cell phone location without a warrant.  It's the most important privacy case in a generation.
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:15 PM ET, June 19, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Brian Lowry / CNNMoney:
Review: Megyn Kelly's Alex Jones interview articulated a tough enough case and cross-examination to warrant giving Jones and Infowars mainstream exposure

Wall Street Journal:
Vice Media raises $450M from private equity firm TPG at a $5.7B valuation, will use the money partly to create a new subscription service for mobiles

Rafael Cabrera / BuzzFeed:
Report: the Mexican government has been sending text messages to journalists containing advanced spyware, in an attempt to steal their data

