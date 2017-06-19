Open Links In New Tab
Gizmodo:
GOP data firm Deep Root Analytics accidentally exposed personal info of 198M+ US voters, including addresses, birthdates, and issue-by-issue sentiment analysis  —  Political data gathered on more than 198 million US citizens was exposed this month after a marketing firm contracted …
Wall Street Journal:
Time Warner signs 2-year $100M deal with Snap; Turner, Warner Bros. studio will create up to 10 original shows a year for Snap, which will keep 50% ad revenue  —  In a wide-ranging deal with Snap Inc., Time Warner Inc.'s Turner cable channels and the Warner Bros. studio will create …
New York Times:
How Mexican activists, journalists, lawyers have been targeted with NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, likely by their own gov't, which spent ~$80M on the tools  —  MEXICO CITY — Mexico's most prominent human rights lawyers, journalists and anti-corruption activists have been targeted …
Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
FTC plus DC and California AGs attempt to block DraftKings-FanDuel merger, saying combined firm would control 90%+ of paid daily fantasy sports contests market  —  The Federal Trade Commission just announced it will authorize legal action to block the merger of DraftKings and FanDuel …
Christina Farr / CNBC:
Sources: Apple working with Health Gorilla to add personal health data to iPhone including blood work, by integrating with hospitals and lab testing companies  —  - Apple is working with a start-up called Health Gorilla in its secretive personal health record initiative, sources have said.
Dakin Campbell / Bloomberg:
Goldman Sachs mapped 127 steps in its IPO consulting process, found that about half of them can be automated  —  Investment bank is eliminating thousands of hours of tasks  —  Managers say it's freeing junior staff for more-valuable work  —  A few years ago, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s leaders took …
Tomio Geron / Wall Street Journal:
New Enterprise Associates, which primarily invests in tech and healthcare startups, has raised its latest fund at $3.3B, the largest venture fund ever  —  New Enterprise Associates has raised its latest fund at $3.3 billion, the largest venture fund ever, according to Dow Jones VentureSource.
Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
Dropbox unveils plan for its global network with custom infrastructure, following last year's announcement it would leave AWS  —  When Dropbox announced it was leaving AWS last year and bringing the bulk of the operation in-house, you had to figure it was working on a significant network expansion …
Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
Streaming sports startup FuboTV raises $55M Series C with Sky, 21st Century Fox, Scripps participating  —  When it comes to streaming TV, FuboTV wants to be the place sports fans go when they are looking to catch up on their favorite sports league or team.  To expand its channel lineup …
 

From Mediagazer

Tara Palmeri / Politico:
Sources: Spicer is leading a search for his replacement as press secretary, having spoken with radio host Laura Ingraham and Daily Mail editor David Martosko

Wall Street Journal:
Vice Media raises $450M from private equity firm TPG at a $5.7B valuation, will use the money partly to create a new subscription service for mobiles

Rafael Cabrera / BuzzFeed:
Report: the Mexican government has been sending text messages to journalists containing advanced spyware, in an attempt to steal their data

