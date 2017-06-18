Open Links In New Tab
June 18, 2017, 3:35 PM
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
WikiLeaks documents show how CIA infected WiFi routers from 10 manufacturers including D-Link and Linksys to monitor and manipulate traffic, infect more devices  —  Latest Vault7 release exposes network-spying operation CIA kept secret since 2007.  —  Home routers from 10 manufacturers …
Steve Dent / Engadget:
Qualcomm unveils reference design for smart speakers with support for Alexa and Google Assistant, also announces new chips for wireless audio products  —  The smart speaker trend started with Amazon's Echo, and now includes Google Home and Apple HomePod, but it could get a lot more crowded thanks to Qualcomm.
Tom Foster / Texas Monthly:
The story of Whole Foods, its founder John Mackey, and his battle with an activist hedge fund that led to the Amazon acquisition  —  Editor's Note: On June 16, 2017, Whole Foods agreed to sell itself to Amazon for $13.7 billion.  This is the exclusive story that led up to that momentous decision for the Austin-based grocery giant.
Jordan Crook / TechCrunch:
Instacart, with four years left in its Whole Foods contract, says “Amazon just declared war” on grocery stores, faces difficult opportunity after Amazon deal  —  Yesterday, Amazon and Whole Foods ruined a perfectly slow news day on a Friday in June with the announcement …
Brad Stone / Bloomberg:
Amazon has been laying groundwork to acquire a grocery chain, and Whole Foods has a strong brand and high-income demographic that lines up with its own
Amazon.com:
Amazon to buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7B in all-cash deal; John Mackey will remain CEO of Whole Foods Market, which will continue to operate stores
Gordon Corera / BBC:
Sources: NSA and Britain's National Cyber Security Centre link WannaCry ransomware attack to North Korean hacking group Lazarus  —  British security officials believe that hackers in North Korea were behind the cyber-attack that crippled parts of the NHS and other organisations around the world last month, the BBC has learned.
Cam Simpson / Bloomberg:
US semiconductor industry phased out chemicals discovered to be reproductive toxins in the 1990s but failed to ensure that their Asian suppliers did the same  —  Twenty-five years ago, U.S. tech companies pledged to stop using chemicals that caused miscarriages and birth defects.
Kent Walker / Google:
Google and YouTube announce four new steps to combat extremist and terrorist content  —  Editor's Note: This post appeared as an op-ed in the Financial Times earlier today.  —  Terrorism is an attack on open societies, and addressing the threat posed by violence and hate is a critical challenge for us all.
Robert Frank / New York Times:
A look at Jeff Bezos' charitable donations, after he asks for ideas on philanthropy focused on “the right now”, for causes with “urgent need and lasting impact”  —  Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, is well on his way to becoming the richest person in the world …
Valentina Palladino / Ars Technica:
Huawei Matebook X review: good performance, comes with useful features like integrated fingerprint sensor and Dolby speakers, pricey and has a laggy trackpad  —  Good in many ways, but you're really paying for the Apple-like design.  —  Huawei has been slowly pushing its way into the PC market.
Ernesto / TorrentFreak:
Top EU court rules that ISPs can be ordered to block The Pirate Bay and other torrent sites
