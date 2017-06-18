Open Links In New Tab
June 18, 2017, 1:00 AM
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
WikiLeaks documents show how CIA infected WiFi routers from 10 manufacturers including D-Link and Linksys to monitor and manipulate traffic, infect more devices  —  Latest Vault7 release exposes network-spying operation CIA kept secret since 2007.  —  Home routers from 10 manufacturers …
Amazon.com:
Amazon to buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7B in all-cash deal; John Mackey will remain CEO of Whole Foods Market, which will continue to operate stores  —  Whole Foods Market ranked #28 and Amazon ranked #2 on Fortune's 2017 list of World's Most Admired Companies
Jordan Crook / TechCrunch:
Instacart, with four years left in its Whole Foods contract, says “Amazon just declared war” on grocery stores, faces difficult opportunity after Amazon deal  —  Yesterday, Amazon and Whole Foods ruined a perfectly slow news day on a Friday in June with the announcement …
Brad Stone / Bloomberg:
Amazon has been laying groundwork to acquire a grocery chain, and Whole Foods has a strong brand and high-income demographic that lines up with its own  —  Amazon has been laying groundwork to take over a grocery chain  —  Whole Foods has a strong brand and high-income demographic
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon wants to become Walmart before Walmart can become Amazon
Robert Frank / New York Times:
A look at Jeff Bezos' charitable donations, after he asks for ideas on philanthropy focused on “the right now”, for causes with “urgent need and lasting impact”  —  Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, is well on his way to becoming the richest person in the world …
Lizette Chapman / Bloomberg:
Sources: Reddit is raising funding at a valuation of around $1.7B  —  The link-sharing website bulks up with venture capital  —  Snoop Dogg, Marc Andreessen, Peter Thiel among earlier backers  —  Reddit is one of the few relics of the mid-2000s internet that has not only survived but thrived in recent years.
 

From Mediagazer

Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
Alex Jones scooping Megyn Kelly proves, once again, that the mainstream media is not prepared to cover pro-Trump trolls

Peter Kafka / Recode:
Apple hires Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, two of Sony's top TV executives, to lead push into original video programming

Newsweek:
Producers of Risk, a documentary about Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, condemn cease and desist letter from WikiLeaks lawyers to distributors

More News

Ernesto / TorrentFreak:
Top EU court rules that ISPs can be ordered to block The Pirate Bay and other torrent sites

Earlier Picks

Olivia Solon / The Guardian:
Last year a Facebook bug exposed the personal profiles of 1,000+ content moderators to administrators of the groups with removed terrorist content
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
After teasing Ataribox, Atari CEO confirms company is working on a game console
Steve Dent / Engadget:
Microsoft unveils Modern Keyboard with a fingerprint sensor, which works either wired or via Bluetooth 4.0, compatible with Windows 8-10, Android, and macOS
